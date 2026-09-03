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Maneater 2: Tripwire Interactive announces sequel to the ShaRKPG

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Maneater 2 brings back the Shark RPG. Tripwire Interactive relocates the shark action to a luxury theme park for PC and consoles.

Maneater 2

Tripwire Interactive is releasing "Maneater 2," the sequel to the shark action game, for PC and consoles. Players once again take on the role of a bull shark, this time terrorizing the luxury theme park Neptune's Kingdom.

Attack on Neptune's Kingdom

Tripwire Interactive uses a classic theme park disaster as the setting for "Maneater 2." The story takes place in Neptune's Kingdom, an exclusive coastal park. During a private preview event, order collapses. The player is not a victim, but rather the cause of the collapse. The gameplay continues to be based on the combination of eating, exploring, and evolving.

The gameplay once again relies on role-playing mechanics within an open world. The sequel builds on this foundation and expands the shark's mutation options. The game world, with its theme park-like architecture, offers more vertical sections and enclosed pool systems, distinguishing it from the open coastal areas of its predecessor.

"Maneater 2" shifts its setting from the open countryside to a compact theme park architecture. This massively increases the density of objects and enemies. Whether the dynamic water physics in tightly confined park areas can keep up in real time as dynamically as suggested in the first trailer remains to be seen.

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