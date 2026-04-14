Marathon: Bungie introduces the CARRI protocol with patch 1.0.6

In "Marathon," Bungie attempts to strike a balance between cutthroat PvP and a more lenient approach. With the CARRI update, cooperation on Tau Ceti suddenly becomes a valuable commodity, while newcomers are placed in a protective solo bubble.

The new CyberAcme protocol is not just a gimmick, but a real intervention in the loot economy. Players who complete objectives together with strangers or even extract them with enemy players will be showered with CyberAcme commendations.

This new currency can be directly exchanged in the CARRI arsenal for weapons, reputation packages, and resources. The chronic paranoia of the extraction scene is intended to be alleviated by a reward incentive. Those who previously greeted every stranger with an immediate headshot might now hold back their trigger finger in order to line their own pockets.

The crutch for cold starts

For beginners, the introduction to “Marathon"Drastically toned down. Up to level 12, the "Perimeter" map functions as a purely solo zone, where players can encounter UESC units without the constant threat of well-coordinated three-person teams. Additionally, there are 15% reputation boosts for the first five ranks with the major factions. The studio aims to lower the barrier to entry for mid-game content before casual players reach their frustration threshold. Whether this artificial isolation prepares players for the real meat grinder that follows remains to be seen."

Additionally, Patch 1.0.6 delivers tools for "on-the-fly diplomacy." The new Mercy Kit allows you to revive downed opponents, provided they haven't been completely eliminated. Coupled with a new proximity chat toggle and the "Stay Together" option at the end of a round, the game becomes a dating portal for mercenaries. Those playing solo also gain access to Depleted Self-Revive Kits, which, however, only function within the current run and cannot be saved for the next one.

The most important patch details at a glance:

CARRI Protocol: New currency (commendations) for team play and solo exfils, valid until the end of Season 1.

Weapon meta: Railguns now hold charge indefinitely; drastic nerfs for the Biotoxic Disinjector (damage and radius).

Equipment: Introduction of the Mercy Kit (reviving enemies) and Depleted Self-Revive Kits (for solos only).

Map change: Perimeter is an exclusive solo map for beginners up to level 12.

Bungie has posted the full patch notes on the official website detained.