Marathon: Bungie outlines hurdles to competing in the endgame

In just a few days, the first endgame content in "Marathon" will open, but access to it requires certain prerequisites. Bungie is linking access to the first raid, "Cryo Archive," to global community progress and individual grinding requirements. Only after completing a collective puzzle and reaching Season Tier 25 will the fourth map on the colony ship unlock.

The grind behind the fog bank

Bungie launched “Marathon“with a tiered map system. While “Perimeter” and “Dire Marsh” were immediately available, the third map, “Outpost,” remained hidden behind the Season Tier 12 barrier.

For the first true endgame content, "Cryo Archive," the studio is tightening the screws even further. Players must fulfill two specific conditions to even receive landing permission. First, establishing a connection with every single faction in the game is mandatory. Then comes the obligatory task: reaching Season Level 25.

The faction alliance is less complex than the marketing might suggest. Successfully completing the first introductory agreement for each faction is sufficient. Those who have already completed these "Introducing" quests in their logbook have half the battle won. The rest is simply an investment of playtime.

Marathon ARG update:



– got a message in-game that gave us a portion of a passcode. Once deciphered, it gave us "THE MARATHON IS WAITING" which allowed us to do the 1st step of an 8 step quiz who's questions changed every time, minus the last one that referenced obscure… — Onepeg (@Onepeg) March 16, 2026

The end of the grace period in space

The map "Cryo ArchiveThe map is physically located at the UESC Marathon and is described by the developers as their biggest challenge to date. A crucial technical difference compared to the maps "Perimeter," "Dire Marsh," and "Outpost" is the strict prohibition of so-called "rook runs." In this area, the risk is constant. Players cannot conduct safe practice runs without losing equipment; instead, they risk their own gear with every run.

However, access remains blocked for the entire player base until the community has solved the global in-game puzzle. Only after this collective unlock will the individual access requirements of each user apply.

Bungie promises a significant continuation of the storyline in this area and hints at the integration of the first major boss fight. The design is intended to be based on the complexity of previous Destiny raids to keep veteran players engaged. Season Level 25 is not a test of skill, but simply a test of individual stamina.