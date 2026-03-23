Marathon: Bungie considers ending weekend requirement for Cryo Archive

Bungie is responding to the pressure of the first massive wave of criticism following the launch of the Cryo Archive endgame raid in "Marathon." Game Director Joe Ziegler announced significant adjustments to access restrictions and loot distribution last weekend in an effort to quell community discontent.

Currently, access is only possible on weekends. This is justified by the claim that the high entry barriers ensure a sufficient number of players. However, this artificial scarcity is causing considerable frustration among players who cannot or do not want to align their personal schedules with the studio's release cycle. Extending availability to weekdays is being considered as the primary option.

Forced community against soloists

The studio is using a mechanic here that veterans will recognize from the Trials of Osiris in Destiny. What was marketed there as an event character feels like "Marathon“Out of place. Players are demanding autonomy over their playtime. Bungie now has to decide whether to maintain the psychological pressure of the “Fear of Missing Out” or make access more flexible. A decision is expected before next weekend.”

While the rest of "Marathon" is designed and playable solo, the endgame area currently completely excludes lone wolves. The studio is now examining the technical feasibility of scaling enemy density or implementing special modifiers for solo players. Simply opening the gates isn't enough.

The complexity of the PvE elements, coupled with the PvP encounters in the Cryo Archive, necessitates precise rebalancing. Bungie fears that relaxing the squad requirement would dilute the raid's original design vision. However, the pressure from the solo community is too great to ignore. The question is whether challenge is defined by gameplay difficulty or by social barriers. The team is searching for a middle ground that maintains the challenge without fundamentally disadvantaging solo players.

The end of loot gambling

The drop rates for essential subroutines within the Vaults are also being fundamentally reworked. Currently, the massive randomness often hinders progress, even when players successfully clear Vaults and eliminate enemy squads. Bungie plans to significantly increase the probability of these drops, or even guarantee them under certain conditions.

This measure aims to reward players' invested time in a more predictable way. Currently, a successful raid run without the right drop feels like a waste of time. The studio wants to mitigate the frustration caused by pure RNG bad luck. It's an attempt to create a reward structure that prioritizes performance over the vagaries of luck. The announcement shows that Bungie doesn't want to repeat past mistakes regarding loot economics.