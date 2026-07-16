Latest

Marathon: Bungie tests the PvE emergency with "Vault Breaker"

Niklas Profile 2026
By
Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront and specialist in critical analysis. Niklas Bender stands for a clear editorial stance and fearless journalism. His focus: the deconstruction of PR clichés. He...
Follow:
2 comments
3 MinRead
Marathon Season 2

Bungie announces the mid-season update for Marathon. "Vault Breaker" launches as the first PvE mode, accompanied by significant sandbox changes.

Bungie is sending the extraction shooter "Marathon" into its next testing phase, delivering a purely PvE playground for the first time. Whether it can save the player numbers is uncertain.

The mid-season update for the current alpha/beta phase launches on July 21st. The focus is on the limited-time "Vault Breaker" mode, which is intended to bridge the gap to a permanent PvE component in Season 3. The studio is thus directly addressing the ongoing criticism of the game's pure PvP focus and the declining player numbers in the genre.

Roguelite structure against the UESC faction

The new mode abandons the classic PvPvE concept of the standard maps. Until August 4th, solo players, duos, or trios will fight exclusively against AI opponents in the Cryo Archive. Bungie is using a roguelite structure for this. Players start with a weak, free "Sponsored Kit," which is gradually upgraded for the current run using the event currency "Vault Data."

The catch remains the loot system. Equipment and weapons found in the archive during the run cannot be permanently extracted. The only exceptions are event currencies and cosmetic rewards. Those who want to unlock permanent equipment for the regular game must exchange the event currency in the special event shop.

Strict limits on grenade spam

The sandbox changes drastically alter the meta of the standard modes. Bungie is drastically limiting the number of grenades and shields players can carry. Before a match, a maximum of two defensive or offensive throwable items are allowed. Players who want more during the match must find them on the map. The system effectively prevents the uncontrolled use of bubble shields in the endgame.

More Read

Marathon Layoff
Sony lays off most of the Bungie developers: The end of Destiny
Marathon Season 2
Marathon: All dates for Vault Breaker & Season 3
Destiny 2 Dawning
Destiny dating sim: Bungie bosses forbid secret project

The weapons receive the usual damage adjustments. The WSTR shotgun receives increased base damage but loses all precision multipliers and its range is reduced. The dominant D54 combat pistol also loses multiplier strength and range. It now requires three precise bursts instead of two to kill standard shields.

Bungie is using players as guinea pigs for the upcoming PvE mode. This is legitimate, but it doesn't alleviate the general skepticism surrounding the pure extraction concept. Those who already play "Marathon" will take advantage of the balance changes and cosmetic additions. For skeptics, the two-week PvE excursion offers a nice opportunity to test the shooting mechanics without the constant pressure from enemy trios. However, this temporary test phase is far from being a real reason to buy the final version.

Bungie has released a full preview of the mid-season update. with this link published.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Maxim Neumann
16. July 2026 17: 13

Es wird das Spiel auch nicht retten. Die Community von Bungie will Destiny 3 oder weiteren Support für Destiny 2.

0
Reply
Jahn
16. July 2026 19: 33

I'll give it a try; the PVP mode wasn't for me in the long run.

0
Reply

The Trends

GTA 6 pre-orders: Initial figures shatter industry records

Analysts at Newzoo predict up to 5,2% for the GTA 6 launch week…

5 comments

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: The PS5 bestsellers in a price check

Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has started with discounts of up to 75%…

1 comment

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in the tech check: PS5 Pro outclasses the Xbox

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced reveals massive graphical differences in our tech check. Find out why…

8 comments

You Might Also Like