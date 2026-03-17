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Marathon: Bungie tests duos for experimental queues

Bungie will begin testing duo lobbies in Marathon on March 18th. Learn all about the requirements on Perimeter and the impact on game balance.

Niklas Bender
Niklas Author
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender is Editor-in-Chief at PlayFront.de and a specialist in critical game analyses and opinion pieces. Since 2023, he has shaped the magazine's editorial stance with pointed commentary and...
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Marathon Server Slam Guide

Bungie is responding to community feedback with unusual speed and abandoning the conventional development cycles for "Marathon". Starting Wednesday, March 18th, a two-week test phase for Duo lobbies will begin, which is intentionally declared as unfinished.

This move marks a radical shift in the studio's communication strategy. Game Director Joe Ziegler describes the experiment as "going rogue." The team is foregoing polished menus or deep integration in order to put the mechanics directly into the players' hands without delay.

The test takes place exclusively on the Perimeter map in "Marathon“Instead. The duration is set for fourteen days, but can be shortened or extended depending on the data available. It is a stress test under real-world conditions, not a finished feature.”

The technical hurdles for participation are strict. Automatic matchmaking for duos does not exist at this stage. Anyone wishing to join the queue must already be in the lobby with a partner. Solo players are excluded and cannot be assigned as duo partners. The goal is to observe two-player teams against two-player teams in isolation, without corrupting the variables of the global matchmaking system.

Balancing act on thin ice

Behind the simple activation of a queue lies a complex problem for game design. "Marathon" is fundamentally designed for three-man squads or solo players. The synergies of the runner shells, the effectiveness of the weapons, and the aggressiveness of the UESC enemies are calibrated for these configurations. A duo mode drastically alters this balance. Ziegler explicitly warns against "jank"—that is, a lack of technical and gameplay polish.

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The studio is using this phase to gather insights for long-term implementation. The question is whether additional queues fragment the population too much or whether the balance of abilities collapses in the duo context. This data will flow directly into preparations for the upcoming raid.Cryo Archive“This is considered the next major milestone for the endgame structure. Bungie provides the skeleton of a feature and lets the players decide whether the flesh of it is edible.”

In short: The players are served the unfinished pizza so they can't complain about the toppings later.

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usp
51 minutes before

What would also be a dream, of course, would be a mode without generic players but with more and stronger bots.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Redemotion
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usp
31 minutes before
Reply to  usp

* meant opposing

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Maik Kittler
4 hours earlier

Absolutely fantastic... not many studios respond to player requests so quickly 🙂
I think they will gradually fulfill all the wishes to make the fans happy 🫶🏻

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