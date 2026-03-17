Marathon: Bungie tests duos for experimental queues

Bungie is responding to community feedback with unusual speed and abandoning the conventional development cycles for "Marathon". Starting Wednesday, March 18th, a two-week test phase for Duo lobbies will begin, which is intentionally declared as unfinished.

This move marks a radical shift in the studio's communication strategy. Game Director Joe Ziegler describes the experiment as "going rogue." The team is foregoing polished menus or deep integration in order to put the mechanics directly into the players' hands without delay.

The test takes place exclusively on the Perimeter map in "Marathon“Instead. The duration is set for fourteen days, but can be shortened or extended depending on the data available. It is a stress test under real-world conditions, not a finished feature.”

The technical hurdles for participation are strict. Automatic matchmaking for duos does not exist at this stage. Anyone wishing to join the queue must already be in the lobby with a partner. Solo players are excluded and cannot be assigned as duo partners. The goal is to observe two-player teams against two-player teams in isolation, without corrupting the variables of the global matchmaking system.

Balancing act on thin ice

Behind the simple activation of a queue lies a complex problem for game design. "Marathon" is fundamentally designed for three-man squads or solo players. The synergies of the runner shells, the effectiveness of the weapons, and the aggressiveness of the UESC enemies are calibrated for these configurations. A duo mode drastically alters this balance. Ziegler explicitly warns against "jank"—that is, a lack of technical and gameplay polish.

The studio is using this phase to gather insights for long-term implementation. The question is whether additional queues fragment the population too much or whether the balance of abilities collapses in the duo context. This data will flow directly into preparations for the upcoming raid.Cryo Archive“This is considered the next major milestone for the endgame structure. Bungie provides the skeleton of a feature and lets the players decide whether the flesh of it is edible.”

In short: The players are served the unfinished pizza so they can't complain about the toppings later.