Marathon: Bungie's plan against cheaters and toxicity

Bungie is responding to growing community skepticism regarding the competitive integrity of "Marathon." The Product Security Team has announced a zero-tolerance strategy against cheaters and toxic behavior, which is already in its initial stages.

The studio is massively expanding data collection to identify suspicious patterns more quickly. Confirmed cheaters are immediately and permanently banned from the server. The developers don't view anti-cheat as a finished feature or a one-off patch, but rather as an ongoing cycle of monitoring, technical improvement, and immediate action.

Further updates to the detection algorithms will follow in the coming weeks, while parts of the new telemetry systems are already running in the background. The focus here is on securing the so-called "runs," the core of the extraction gameplay.

Reporting channels and direct feedback loops

The internal reporting tools in “Marathon“The system is undergoing a complete overhaul to more effectively detect both technical cheating and interpersonal harassment. Players will be able to report suspected cases more easily in-game or via web interfaces.”

A new feature is the planned feedback via the in-game mailbox: Anyone reporting a rule violation will receive confirmation as soon as Bungie has initiated appropriate sanctions. Simultaneously, resources are being allocated to the automated moderation of voice chat to isolate repeat offenders in team and proximity channels before they permanently poison the atmosphere.

Stream sniping is also recognized and addressed as a specific problem for the ranked system. The Trust & Safety team is working with the designers on options for name anonymization and improved privacy settings. These features are intended to prevent players from becoming targeted for sabotage simply because of their visibility on platforms like Twitch. Bungie is trying to strike a balance between public reach and fair competition.

In short: Anyone who releases a competitive extraction shooter without a seamless firewall is not delivering a game, but a digital slaughterhouse for their own customers.