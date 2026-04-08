Marathon: Bungies temporarily discontinues duo queue without replacement

Bungie is ending the two-player team testing phase in "Marathon" with immediate effect, forcing the community back into the role of guinea pigs. While essential playlist options are disappearing, the game's balance is further disrupted by massive changes to the current meta.

The studio has deactivated the "Outpost - Duos" queue. Game Director Joe Ziegler considers its removal a success of data collection necessary for the final planning of the second season. However, there is no direct replacement.

Evolution through deprivation

A new, as yet undefined, test run is scheduled to begin on April 14th, followed by another experimental queue on April 15th. For players, this means a forced break or facing an unequal battle against larger squads. Communication remains vague: details about the new content will only be released once the old content has been deleted.

"To conclude the Duos experiment, we'd like to thank everyone who participated and helped us learn more about Duos in Marathon. We'd also like to announce that we plan to bring back Queue Mode better than ever during Season 2. More details will follow in future updates."

This removal is accompanied by an aggressive balancing update. Bungie is targeting popular tactics, with the Biotoxic Disinjector receiving the most prominent nerf. The goal is a well-balanced Tau Ceti IV, but the price for this is the devaluation of current loadouts.

While the roadmap for Season 2 of "Marathon" promises a nighttime version of the "Dire Marsh" map and a new runner, the project currently feels like a construction site under immense pressure. The studio is using the live environment to test fundamental mechanics, while the player base has to cope with the fluctuating menu system. Those looking for coordinated team play in fixed pairs will be disappointed for the foreseeable future.