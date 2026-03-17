Marathon: Cryo Archive & Patch 1.0.5 are live – Bungie locks down raid behind 5K gear wall

With Patch 1.0.5, Bungie cements the class system in "Marathon." Anyone who previously thought they could cheat their way through the endgame with free gear will be rudely stopped at the Cryo Archive airlock. The studio is establishing a tough barrier that has nothing to do with your bank balance, but everything to do with the willingness to risk total loss.

The 5K hurdle: Entry only for investors

The Cryo Archive It's now officially in the game, but for the vast majority, it remains a myth hidden behind ARG puzzles and a stark economic barrier. Bungie is introducing a loadout requirement of 5.000 credits. This isn't a paywall, but a gear wall. Anyone wanting to enter the raid must wear equipment whose internal market value reaches this amount.

This mechanic completely devalues ​​Sponsored Kits and Rook Shells for the endgame. Those who don't take risks and only play with the free base sets are excluded. The reasoning behind this is simple: Bungie wants to ensure that every player has something to lose in the Cryo Archive. It's a filter against "naked runs," where players try to grab high-tier loot without risk. Only those who have farmed for hours in other zones beforehand to afford the ticket in the form of expensive weapons and mods can participate.

Risk maximization instead of a feel-good oasis

The raid is being marketed as the biggest challenge yet. Bungie is accompanying the release with a clear message: those who fail here not only lose the round, but also their painstakingly saved 5.000 credit investment. The fact that Exfil Beacons can now be activated even while down is small consolation. Anyone who bleeds out before the timer expires will still never see their credits again.

The Cryo Archive is therefore not a playground for experiments, but a high-security facility for the elite. Bungie enforces a meta where preparation is everything. Anyone who shows up unprepared or with inferior gear will fail to even register.

Those who clear the 5.000-credit hurdle can play for modifications that effortlessly dismantle the existing game balance. The Cryo Archive drops exclusive implant perks like "Covert Recovery," which accelerates healing while in smoke, or the "Hurricane" mod, which grants massive stability to aerial acrobatics. These items exist outside the normal loot table and cement the elite runners' advantage.

Meanwhile, Bungie is cutting social assistance for newcomers: Rook Shells will no longer receive a free sponsorship kit upon death. Entry is now possible at level 0, but those who die will be left naked in the lobby. The message is clear: those who own nothing are worthless to the system.

The end of exfil anarchy

In the Patch Notes This update effectively ends one of the community's most frustrating tactics. The Thief Shell's Pickpocket Drone can no longer rob players during the exfiltration animation. A long overdue fix for a design that allowed theft without resistance.

In parallel, the UESC AI is being stabilized; repeatedly using the same ladder or getting stuck in a fixed geometry should be a thing of the past. While increasing the Vault stack sizes for consumables and ammunition frees up storage space, it doesn't change the harsh reality of inventory management during a run.

Bungie is polishing the surface while, at its core, they are tightening the screws on anyone who is not prepared to bet their entire inventory on a single raid attempt.