Marathon: Cryo Archive starts on March 20 – For elite runners only

Bungie opens the Cryo Archive in "Marathon" on March 20th. Anyone taking the trailer with Ben Starr at face value hasn't read the fine print: access is for elite players only, and only on weekends.

The Cryo Archive will now function as the ultimate stress test For the bottom of the food chain. Individual fates are not an option in this zone; the map is strictly designed for teams. Anyone wanting to venture in must first do their homework, with level 25 being the basic requirement.

Additionally, the system requires the completion of all liaison agreements with all factions. This is not a gentle introduction, but a harsh selection process. Anyone who hasn't already sunk dozens of hours into Tau Ceti IV is out.

The economic hurdle is calculated with equal precision. Each team member must provide a loadout worth at least 5.000 credits. While Bungie does offer a one-time "Cryo Archive Sponsored Kit" with blue gear, this is merely a token gesture for the curious. Anyone who loses this kit must finance their next attempt out of their own pocket. The risk is an integral part of the design.

Mechanical thumbscrews in PvEvP

The map itself combines raid-style puzzles with the familiar extraction paranoia. During the mission, players build up a "security clearance." Without this progress, doors remain locked, and the crucial extraction point remains inaccessible. Deep within the archive, seven vaults await plunder. Their contents are valuable, but access requires specific keys.

These keys don't just fall from the sky. They have to be farmed during the week in the standard zones of Tau Ceti IV. Higher risks increase the drop chance. With this, Bungie establishes a rigid work rhythm: players work hard during the week to even have a chance at the high-tier loot in the archive on the weekend. The Cryo Archive is only accessible on Saturdays and Sundays. Anyone who wants to play during the week has to be content with preparation.

Seven missions against chance

The new cryo-archive tasks provide the necessary structure amidst the chaos. A pool of seven tasks is generated weekly via CyberAcme. Before the drop, the team determines the objective to be pursued, thus avoiding wasting precious time in the archive on power struggles. A completed task disappears from the screen for the remainder of the weekend. The list is only fully replenished the next time the archive is opened.

The rewards follow the usual loot pattern: highly rare keys, materials, or equipment pieces randomly appear in your inventory. Those hoping for long-term visual recognition will have to progress through the Codex. Here, exclusive skins for all six Runner skins await. Unlike the weekly quest reset, this progress is permanent. Small consolation for the constant time pressure.

Bungie isn't selling us a new playground here, but rather a digital time clock for the end-game grind.