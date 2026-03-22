Marathon: Cryo-Archive – Survival in the junkyard labyrinth meets pure enthusiasm

The Cryo Archive in "Marathon" isn't just a level update. It's a show of force. Anyone who braved the gates of UESC Marathon on PS5 on March 20th knows: Bungie has elevated the gameplay to a level rarely seen in this genre. My first run confirms that Bungie is pulling out all the stops.

The ship is a mechanical beast. It breathes, creaks, and hits every runner with pure awe and total panic. Bungie nails the atmosphere. Marathon is a long-term play. Skepticism is gone.

Performance meets precision

Forget tweaking PC settings. It runs flawlessly on base PS5. Cryo-archive hits the mark. Fluid, impactful, technically sound. Bungie pushes the hardware to maximize draw distances without frame drops. No compromises, just immersion. Raw performance wins.

The archive's architecture remains a sadistic labyrinth. Narrow, claustrophobic corridors suddenly open into gigantic halls. These open spaces are death traps where you're simultaneously under fire from sniper bots and enemy crews. On the console, this chaos is made almost physically palpable through the haptic feedback of the triggers. Every hit, every step on the frozen metal floor of the Marathon is transmitted directly to your hands. It's not a battle against technology, but a pure fight for survival.

Security clearances as a life insurance policy

Without security clearance, you're just a tourist without a ticket at the Marathon. The system is simple, but merciless. You interact with terminals, collect tags from fallen security personnel, or find them scattered on the ground. With each level, your clearance increases – from level 1 to the lucrative level 4 zones.

This clearance is the backbone of every run. It determines whether you can take a shortcut through a sealed door or starve to death in front of a locked Exfil point. An interesting dynamic emerges: Do you stay in the fight longer to maximize your clearance, or do you flee with what you have? Greed is the biggest enemy here, as the paths to the terminals are often littered with laser traps and aggressive AIs that can teleport and are unforgiving of mistakes.

The chaos of third parties

Anyone who thinks a battle in the Cryo Archive is over after taking out a crew is sorely mistaken. The soundscape attracts hunters like moths to a flame. Simple skirmishes often escalate into chaotic three- or four-way fights. Bubble shields are deployed every second, only to collapse again under a barrage of grenades.

The grenade spam is particularly insidious. In the archive's narrow corridors, EMPs and flashbangs transform the screen into a white noise. Anyone who loses their bearings here is doomed. Victory doesn't necessarily go to the team with the best aim, but rather to the one that makes better use of the environment and retreats at the right moment, allowing the other teams to wear each other down. The PS5 triggers provide haptic feedback for every hit, further increasing the stress level.

Key control and chamber loot

The seven chambers of the archive are the true driving force behind the Runners. Access is gained via chamber keys, which must either be painstakingly brought from the planet's surface or taken from the local Wardens. These boss enemies are not mere bullet sponges; they act tactically and often drop crucial access credentials for the pump stations or vaults.

The loot in these chambers justifies the risk. From unique gold weapons to rare materials, everything a runner's heart desires can be found here. But entering a chamber is an alarm signal for the entire map. As soon as the batteries are inserted into the devices and the process begins, a race against time starts—and against all the other crews who know perfectly well that the jackpot is about to be hit.

Exfiltration under extreme stress

Leaving Marathon is no walk in the park either. Exit points often have to be located using scanner terminals. These scanners reveal the position of the nearest available exit, but the route there is usually long and involves dangerous vertical passages such as endless ladders and stairwells.

The time limits are tight. Anyone who gets caught up in a loot frenzy at the other end of the ship three minutes before the end won't make it in time. Disorientation is the biggest factor. In the heat of battle, all the corridors seem the same. Anyone without a guide on their team to read the map while the others return fire is doomed. It's playing with fire – and it's freezing cold on the Marathon.

Cryo Archive is a brutal zone. It tests hardware and nerves. On PS5, the UESC Marathon feels physical through haptic feedback and raw performance. This cements the game's long-term appeal. Initial skepticism is dead. Cryo Archive is the necessary breakthrough. If Bungie fixes the UI chaos, it is an easy 8/10. my review is hard-earned. The hype is real.