Marathon: Deep Dive into the new PvE mode “Vault Breaker”

Bungie is rolling out the first real stress test for Marathon's PvE infrastructure tomorrow. The experimental event "Vault Breaker" will run from July 21st to August 4th.

The setting is the UESC Marathon Cryo Archive, which players can infiltrate completely without enemy contact. This mode serves as a direct precursor to the permanent PvE integration in Season 3.

Alone or in a squad against the UESC

This mode completely removes the PvP element. Players can choose to start solo, as a duo, or in a well-coordinated three-person team. The goal is the systematic plundering of the deeply locked data vaults within the Cryo Archive.

The threat comes exclusively from the AI. Bungie unleashes regular UESC troops, heavy security forces, and bosses on players. In addition to the standard hordes, a new challenge awaits at the end of each round: the Compiler. This entity controls the deck's defenses and demands coordinated team tactics.

Roguelite progression in detail

Getting started in Vault Breaker This is done via a free but extremely weak basic kit ("Sponsored Kit"). This kit initially only provides a standard weapon and minimal healing items. Weapons and armor found within the current run remain permanently in the game and cannot be transferred to the main game.

The ongoing progression is achieved through the event currency "Vault Data." This is awarded for solving vaults and eliminating commanders.

Tier 1 Data: It is found in standard vaults and after destroying a UESC commander. This currency is retained even if an extraction fails.

It is found in standard vaults and after destroying a UESC commander. This currency is retained even if an extraction fails. Tier 2 Data: Requires flawlessly solving consecutive safes in the same run and successfully extracting the loot. Solo players will reach a significant skill limit here.

The collected data flows directly into the permanent expansion of the Sponsored Kit – for more damage, better shields, or additional implant slots in subsequent runs. Alternatively, the currency can be exchanged in the event shop for cosmetic emblems, weapon styles, and equipment that can be used outside of the event in the regular PvPvE mode.

A purely PvE mode attracts players who want to escape the constant stress of contested zones. The roguelite system sounds motivating on paper, but its success hinges on the quality of the AI ​​opponents. If the compiler and the UESC hordes act as nothing more than mindless bullet sponges, the appeal quickly fades.

Bungie now needs to prove they can design compelling PvE without the unpredictability of human opponents. Two weeks of testing will show whether the foundation for Season 3 is solid.