Marathon: Initial sales figures estimated at 1,2 million units

Bungie's extraction shooter "Marathon" has sold an estimated 1,2 million units three weeks after its release. The transformation from a former Halo pioneer to a niche provider for hardcore fans appears to be complete.

Around 800.000 copies were sold on Steam, while console sales figures are significantly lower. Only 217.000 units were sold on the PlayStation 5. The Xbox version stagnated at 133.000 sales. The imbalance is massive. Bungie is losing ground in the living room market, while its focus on PC players is salvaging revenue and raising questions about Sony's platform strategy. A first-party studio that sells only a fraction of its PC sales on its own console seems out of place in the portfolio.

The Destiny bubble as life insurance

The player base is recruited almost exclusively from the studio's existing ecosystem. According to Alinea Analytics 78,2% of Steam users have previously played "Destiny 2." On Xbox, this figure is even higher at 82,7%. "Marathon" isn't attracting new players; it's merely shifting the existing fanbase. Acquiring new audiences is virtually nonexistent. Those who haven't been able to connect with Bungie's gameplay loop so far will also ignore Tau Ceti IV. The studio is feeding its own bubble instead of expanding the market.

Despite lower sales figures compared to previous Bungie blockbusters, the Daily Active Users (DAUs) show a high level of engagement. With an average of 300.000 to 480.000 daily players across all platforms, the project has stabilized at a moderate level.

The core player base is showing its loyalty, while the rest aren't even paying attention. The game thrives on its substance, not on growth. Around 90.000 concurrent users on Steam during launch weekend is solid, but hardly groundbreaking for a studio of this size.

Bungie hasn't created a new genre king, but merely built an expensive refuge for its existing customers. Without the Destiny veterans, the project would likely have stumbled over its own ambitions right from the start.

All is not lost, however, because with the endgame "Cryo Archive," "Marathon" proves that Bungie is still capable of captivating players. My impressions of it are available here. here.