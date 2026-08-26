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Marathon Season 3: Bungie doubles the map and focuses entirely on PvE

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Marathon Season 3 brings four-part PvE modes, four boss fights, and doubles the size of the Perimeter map. All the details on the Bungie leaks in our fact check.

Marathon Review

Bungie is fighting back against the dwindling player numbers of "Marathon" with Season 3. A massive leak reveals a four-part PvE mode, a doubled-sized perimeter map, and Destiny-style boss mechanics.

Seasonings 3 launches On September 22, 2026. According to recent playtests, the core of the game is a linked PvE structure consisting of four runs. The first three runs are for resource gathering on freely selectable maps. The fourth run leads to the revamped perimeter zone and culminates in a fight against the "Tick Queen." The overall result determines the reward level.

Steam viewership has plummeted by 96 percent since release. Bungie isn't responding with cosmetic changes, but rather by overhauling the game's foundation. Some are already talking about a hidden "Destiny 3" that could be incorporated into "Marathon."

Underworld expansion and Destiny mechanics on the Perimeter

The starting map, Perimeter, gains an underground area, effectively doubling its size. Four boss encounters are scattered across the map. The fight against the Tick Queen completely forgoes traitor mechanics or PvP interventions. Players gather fuel, activate machines, and survive acid phases. Bungie is thus replicating its own raid mechanics from Destiny.

Additionally, the studio is introducing "Flash Boosts." This temporary upgrade system allows up to six gear modifiers across five rarity levels. New weapons, such as a flamethrower model (V17) and a throwing knife, are also being added to the arsenal. The direction is clear: Bungie is opening the game to casual PvE players to repopulate the servers.

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A desperate act or a necessary correction?

An extraction shooter that isolates its PvP core abandons its fundamental identity. The shift to hardcore PvE raid structures reveals the project's serious imbalance. Bungie is building a second Destiny in cyberpunk garb to save the franchise from complete demise. Season 3 offers no added value for hardcore PvP players. Those seeking cooperative boss fights and loot grinds, however, are getting a second chance.

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