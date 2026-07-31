Marathon: Sony's wishful thinking meets reality

In its latest earnings call, Sony spoke of high user retention and steady new player growth for the extraction shooter "Marathon," but omitted all sales figures. At the same time, publicly available Steam data, after a brief increase due to the new PvE update, already shows a clear downward trend.

In its financial report, Sony highlights the positive performance of "Marathon," citing a high user retention rate and a continuous influx of new players. The Japanese corporation does not disclose specific sales figures, revenue, or the number of concurrently active users.

For a live-service model, active players form the basis for revenue through battle passes and cosmetic in-game content. Without transparency regarding the absolute figures, the company's statement remains open to interpretation by investors.

The Steam data paints a sobering picture.

On the PC, the platform reveals SteamDB Another scenario. The released PvE update “Vault BreakersThis briefly boosted the game to a peak of 14.809 concurrent players on Steam – the highest number since mid-June. Just one week later, daily peaks on PC were fluctuating between 2.000 and 7.000 players again. The trend is downward. Console figures for PlayStation and Xbox remain undisclosed. No public data exists for these platforms.

Community reactions to the new update are mixed. While some players praise the approach of the PvE mode, they criticize the steep learning curve and mechanics that make it difficult for solo players to extract loot.

Bungie responded via X and announced adjustments to make joining without a group more accessible. The changes are planned for the upcoming season in September. The system needs fine-tuning. Time is running out.

Sony sells investors a stable foundation, while PC player numbers plummet after every content update. Bungie is rebuilding the game based on feedback, but without sustained player engagement, the future of the extraction shooter remains uncertain. Those who join are buying into a promise of improvement.