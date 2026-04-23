Marathon overtakes Destiny 2 and heralds the end of an era.

Bungie has shifted its internal priorities and now employs more developers on the extraction shooter "Marathon" than on the fading "Destiny 2." This personnel drain on its once flagship title marks the definitive transition into a new era, in which the studio's survival hangs by a thread.

The massive staff cuts in Destiny 2

Bungie has radically adjusted the distribution of its approximately 800 remaining employees. While over 550 developers were working on "Destiny 2" before the waves of layoffs, the ratio has now shifted in favor of "Marathon“It has been scrapped. The team for the veteran loot shooter has shrunk to under 400 people – a record low for a project of this scale.”

The effects are directly measurable in the game. PvE content has been dry for months, and the next significant update isn't expected until June. Large parts of the development team were pulled away long ago to finalize Marathon's six classes and four maps. Destiny 2's content output is currently at an estimated 40 percent of its peak. This is the logical consequence of a strategy that abandons its old workhorse in favor of an uncertain hope.

Marathon between sales success and player attrition

"Marathon" reached number 4 on the US sales charts in its launch month of March, beaten only by heavyweights like "MLB The Show 26" and "Resident Evil Requiem". estimated 1,2 million units sold Although the financial start was successful in the first month, the facade is already crumbling.

Despite solid sales figures, the title is already struggling with massive problems just one month after its release. declining player numbers on Steam and consoles. Sony is watching developments very closely, as "Marathon" is intended to end the losing streak of the PlayStation Live service. The studio now faces the Herculean task of retaining its hardcore core players with new seasons and microtransactions, while the long-term roadmap for "Destiny 2" remains shrouded in mystery due to a lack of communication. Resources are finite, and the focus is now clearly on moving forward.