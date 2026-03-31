Marathon Update 1.0.5.2: Bungie removes slide-cancel exploits

Bungie corrects the movement physics in "Marathon" and closes security vulnerabilities in the level design with patch 1.0.5.2. The exploit culture is addressed with technical hurdles and strict patch notes.

Update 1.0.5.2 eliminates momentum preservation through slide-cancel animations when using equipment or the grappling hook. Bungie clarifies that any form of rapid repositioning must come at a price.

Whether it's heat generation, charge consumption, or increased risk, the developers are rejecting the "clip-worthy" mentality. Those who previously gained a physical advantage through exploits will now be slowed down to the intended game speed. It's a conscious decision against the hyper-mobility of modern shooters. The game is meant to remain observable and predictable.

Zone remediation and loot adjustment

The Pinwheel map has received a significant upgrade to the loot quality in containers and the game world. Access to the destroyed wing has been reopened. Bulletproof glass now protects key areas in the hub from cheap kills.

At the Outpost in “MarathonThe Tox Warden's combat area has been cleaned up. Hideouts have been removed, and plants now react correctly to the presence of Runners. The final extraction point rotates properly again and is no longer statically fixed in one position. In the Dire Marsh zone, additionally, faulty waypoints under the map have been corrected. In Cryo Archive, the geometry in Vault 6 has been repaired to prevent fatal falls through texture gaps.

The core fixes of update 1.0.5.2

Movement exploits removed: The preservation of momentum through slide-cancelling in conjunction with equipment or the grappling hook has been prevented in order to control the game pace.

The preservation of momentum through slide-cancelling in conjunction with equipment or the grappling hook has been prevented in order to control the game pace. Zone overhaul: “Pinwheel” received a loot upgrade and the reopening of the destroyed wing, while in “Outpost” camping spots at the Tox Warden were removed.

“Pinwheel” received a loot upgrade and the reopening of the destroyed wing, while in “Outpost” camping spots at the Tox Warden were removed. Stability of the armory: A critical crash when opening the Armory and framerate drops with large amounts of items have been fixed.

A critical crash when opening the Armory and framerate drops with large amounts of items have been fixed. Fix for crew progress: The "Requiem for a Cyborg" challenge is now correctly credited to all crew members once a compiler has been completed.

The "Requiem for a Cyborg" challenge is now correctly credited to all crew members once a compiler has been completed. Interface polishing: The ESC key now functions as an exit for the keybinding menu, and the incorrect rank order in the Codex (Platinum before Diamond) has been corrected.

Stability and interface fixes

The Armory no longer crashes when opened. Performance drops with large inventories have been fixed, which is especially beneficial for long-term players. The ranking in the Codex has been reordered so that Platinum now correctly appears before Diamond.

The "Requiem for a Cyborg" challenge now applies to the entire crew after a compiler kill. The keybind menu can finally be exited with the ESC key. A bug in text chat that caused temporary loss of control when using IME keyboards has been fixed. Deactivated contracts can now be rerolled free of charge.