Latest

Marvel Rivals brings new Ultron PvE mode and Spidey skins

Lukas Author 2026
By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

Marvel Rivals launches Phase 2 of Path to Doomsday! Defend Avengers Tower in Ultron PvE mode and get new MCU skins for Hulk and Spidey.

Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt

Marvel Rivals expands its ongoing "Path to Doomsday" event today with a new PvE mode centered around Ultron. Players will fight together against the robot army in Avengers Tower.

The new update for "Marvel Rivals" went live today, July 30th, on all platforms and kicks off Phase 2 of the Pre-Doomsday series. Instead of pure PvP matchmaking mayhem, this time the focus is on cooperative action: you assemble your own Avengers team and defend Avengers Tower against waves of enemy robots. PvE content has been scarce in the game until now.

This addition is all the more important for anyone looking for a change of pace from the competitive routine. The format provides exactly that breath of fresh air. There is no fixed end date for the event at this time.

MCU nostalgia and Spider-Man action

NetEase is linking the update directly to further crossover content. Clips from Avengers: Age of Ultron are playing in the Times Square area, while a new Epic skin for Scarlet Witch will be released in the shop on July 31st. Meanwhile, the next Marvel highlight is already on the horizon.

To coincide with the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a dedicated shop tab will open tomorrow. New outfits for Hulk and Spider-Man will be available there until August 13th. Several necessary bug fixes for Thor and Peni Parker round out the patch.

More Read

Where Winds Meet Hexi
Where Winds Meet 2.0: Hidden Mountain gameplay trailer shows release version
Blood Message
Blood Message: 19 minutes of gameplay reveal linear action game
blood message netease
Blood Message: Action-adventure revealed in trailer

A dedicated PvE mode is a huge plus for Marvel Rivals. Avengers Tower as the setting fits perfectly, even if long-term motivation depends heavily on the balancing of the enemy waves. MCU fans will definitely get plenty of new skins to enjoy.

How do you like the new Ultron mode – would you like to see more co-op content in Marvel Rivals on a permanent basis, or do you prefer to stick to PvP?

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

AAA action-adventure game "Project T" leaked as an answer to Uncharted & Tomb Raider

Tencent is developing the UE5 action-adventure Project T in the style of Uncharted for PC,…

No comments

GTA 6: Marketing offensive starts in August – release date remains unchanged

GTA 6 launches its marketing offensive in August ahead of its release on the 19th…

1 comment

Dragon Age: Remaster Trilogy Fails Due to Outdated Engine Technology

Dragon Age Remaster fails due to outdated engine technology. Former producer Mark Darrah explains why…

4 comments

You Might Also Like