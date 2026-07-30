Marvel Rivals brings new Ultron PvE mode and Spidey skins

Marvel Rivals expands its ongoing "Path to Doomsday" event today with a new PvE mode centered around Ultron. Players will fight together against the robot army in Avengers Tower.

The new update for "Marvel Rivals" went live today, July 30th, on all platforms and kicks off Phase 2 of the Pre-Doomsday series. Instead of pure PvP matchmaking mayhem, this time the focus is on cooperative action: you assemble your own Avengers team and defend Avengers Tower against waves of enemy robots. PvE content has been scarce in the game until now.

This addition is all the more important for anyone looking for a change of pace from the competitive routine. The format provides exactly that breath of fresh air. There is no fixed end date for the event at this time.

MCU nostalgia and Spider-Man action

NetEase is linking the update directly to further crossover content. Clips from Avengers: Age of Ultron are playing in the Times Square area, while a new Epic skin for Scarlet Witch will be released in the shop on July 31st. Meanwhile, the next Marvel highlight is already on the horizon.

To coincide with the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a dedicated shop tab will open tomorrow. New outfits for Hulk and Spider-Man will be available there until August 13th. Several necessary bug fixes for Thor and Peni Parker round out the patch.

A dedicated PvE mode is a huge plus for Marvel Rivals. Avengers Tower as the setting fits perfectly, even if long-term motivation depends heavily on the balancing of the enemy waves. MCU fans will definitely get plenty of new skins to enjoy.

How do you like the new Ultron mode – would you like to see more co-op content in Marvel Rivals on a permanent basis, or do you prefer to stick to PvP?