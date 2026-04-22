Marvel Rivals: Werewolf Cap and Dracula hordes in the new PvE mode "Bloodhunt"

Marvel Rivals expands its repertoire with the co-op mode "Bloodhunt," in which five players face off against Dracula's undead army and corrupted Avengers. The combination of wave defense and the twist of transformed allies like werewolf Captain America brings a completely new dynamic to the previously purely competitive hero shooter.

The new PvP structure, in the new Bloodhunt mode, plunges us directly into a dark New York City under siege by Dracula. The trailer makes it unmistakably clear: this isn't your typical bot-slaying game, but a tactical challenge for teams of five.

The twist: When heroes become beasts

The central mechanic that sets "Bloodhunt" apart from standard PvE modes is the corruption within one's own ranks. The trailer shows Captain America in werewolf form, acting with "feral ferocity." This transformation seems to blur the lines between friend and foe. For us players, this means we can't just focus on the AI ​​hordes, but must always be prepared for an AI-controlled Avenger to stab us in the back.

The mode relies on a wave-based system that culminates in a final showdown against Dracula.

Team synergy: With five players (instead of the usual six in PvP), the role distribution between Vanguard, Duelist and Strategist becomes even more critical, as healing must be effective against the sheer number of undead.

With five players (instead of the usual six in PvP), the role distribution between Vanguard, Duelist and Strategist becomes even more critical, as healing must be effective against the sheer number of undead. Map design: The depicted New York appears dark and claustrophobic, which fits well with the horror theme.

The depicted New York appears dark and claustrophobic, which fits well with the horror theme. Boss mechanics: Dracula is portrayed as an arrogant, all-powerful antagonist. His mockery in the trailer suggests that the fight has different phases and mechanical depth, rather than just being a "bullet sponge".

After Season 7.5 just introduced Black Cat as a duelist in "Marvel RivalsHaving introduced the "Overwatch" theme, NetEase's Bloodhunt proves that Marvel Rivals aims to be more than just an Overwatch clone in the long run. The integration of characters like Elsa Bloodstone from the last season now makes even more sense in retrospect – she's the logical response to the vampire threat. The fact that the game is also in development for the Nintendo Switch 2 demonstrates the ambitious reach of the title.

Niche or game changer?

The "Bloodhunt" mode looks like a solid addition, offering a welcome change of pace, especially for players who need a break from the competitive grind. Captain America's werewolf twist is a clever touch that utilizes the lore to create gameplay variety. Whether the mode offers long-term motivation depends on how varied the enemy waves remain and whether there's specific loot for PvE achievements. It's a nice add-on nonetheless, but the core of Rivals remains (for now) PvP.

What do you think of the heroes' transformation? Is a werewolf Cap exactly the crazy Marvel content that Rivals needs, or would you have preferred a purely story-based campaign mode?