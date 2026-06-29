MARVEL Tōkon: All Launch Fighters & Open Beta fixed!

Arc System Works is releasing the final launch fighters: The “Samurai Outriders” complete the 20-fighter lineup of “MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls” and bring us a massive open beta in July.

Blade, Loki, and Deadpool join the already familiar Ghost Rider. Those hoping for the Midnight Sons will instead get a dark crew with Japanese training and meta one-liners. The most important pre-release test phase has also been announced. From July 24th to 26th, the worldwide open beta will run on PS5 and PC, during which vampire hunter Blade will be playable.

The Chaos Quartet: Who are the Outriders?

Not a classic team, but rather a group of people of convenience who have to learn to work together in episodic mode. However, the gameplay approaches clearly demonstrate the studio's typical style.

Blade comes with an aggressive rushdown style. Its mechanics revolve around the Muramasa sword. If his "Heartstopper" ability hits, the opponent is pinned down and Blade charges in. The sword glows red, and the damage is through the roof. A Hunter for offense. Period.

Loki does the exact opposite. The god of mischief relies on deception, clones, and counterattacks. His moves utilize ice and magic for unpredictable trajectories. Those who see through his tricks are punished severely. Those who attack recklessly lose.

Deadpool, as usual, breaks the fourth wall. He brings a real fighting game strategy guide into the arena and uses legendary attacks from classic fighting games. His style is risky; he sacrifices his own life points for massive damage.

Asgard as a five-tiered arena

The new stage is also quite something. Asgard isn't just a static backdrop here. The battle zone spans five areas: the Observatory, the Bifrost Bridge, the Throne Room, the Treasury, and the World Tree Yggdrasil. It strongly suggests the dynamic stage transitions for which the studio is known.

The character designs are finalized, and the 20-player launch roster is set. Now the servers need to prove their worth. The announced open beta at the end of July isn't just a nice bonus; it's the crucial stress test for the netcode before the final release on August 6th. The fact that Blade will be playable right away makes these three days an absolute must for every fighting game fan.

First-person shooter weapons in Blade, pixel classics in Deadpool – which of the new toolsets do you think is best suited to a fast-paced Arc System Works fighting game?