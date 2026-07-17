Marvel Tokon: The open beta will be huge – 15 characters and story teasers in July

From July 24th to 26th, 2026, you can play the open beta of "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" on PS5 and PC. Developer Arc System Works is putting together a comprehensive package that goes far beyond the usual beta standards.

15 playable heroes and six stages

The character selection is for a Beta Extremely generous. A total of 15 fighters are available, including the complete teams of the Unbreakable X-Men and the Amazing Guardians. Lone wolves like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Doom also join the fray. Even vampire hunter Blade makes his playable debut here. The action takes place on six different stages, including Wakanda, the X-Mansion, and Knowhere.

This isn't a simple stress test. This is a massive demo.

Story mode for a taster

Surprisingly, this test phase focuses on solo players. You can try out the first three chapters of the "Amazing Guardians" path in Episode Mode. Here, Spider-Man joins forces with other heroes to fend off a threat from outer space. The whole thing is presented as an animated motion comic, written by comic book legend Kieron Gillen. Those who prefer to practice can use the tutorial or the fully configurable training mode.

Online matches take place in an interactive lobby with chibi avatars. Both casual matches and the ranked system with its competitive leaderboards are fully unlocked.

Arc System Works is serious here. A fighting game beta with this many characters, full ranked support, and a story teaser is extremely rare. The developers are obviously blindly trusting their netcode and gameplay so close to the release on August 6th. For us players, this is the perfect opportunity to thoroughly test the 4v4 system without any risk.

What about you: Are you checking out the story mode, or do you want to jump straight into ranked with Blade and Magneto and storm the leaderboards?