Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Launch Trailer Counts Down the Days to Release

MARVEL Tokon: Fighting Souls brings the 4-on-4 tag-team brawler from Arc System Works and Sony Interactive Entertainment directly to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The official launch trailer showcases gameplay with teams of Marvel heroes and villains in action. Rapid switch-ups, special attacks, and dynamic animations define the matches. The video provides visual proof of the combat system's precision. No lengthy theoretical debates here. The trailer demonstrates the actual gameplay speed.

The title will be released on August 6th.