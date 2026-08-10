Marvel Tokon: Early launch causes PC debacle

A printed tie-in comic reveals that "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" was originally slated for release in fall 2026. The early release on August 6th has left a trail of technical wreckage on PC – due to fears of "GTA 6".

Premature release because of GTA 6?

The promotional material in issue 1 of the comic "Marvel Tokon: First Strike" speaks volumes. It explicitly announces the release for "this fall." Sony and Arc System Works have surprisingly pulled the plug earlier. The reason is obvious: a late fall release risks getting lost in the maelstrom of "GTA 6." Add to that the potential synergy with the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. From a business perspective, it makes sense. From a technical perspective, it's a disaster.

The developers simply lacked several months of polishing. Now PC gamers are paying the price.

The PC disaster

The backlash on Steam was swift. Reviews are a paltry 38 percent. Stuttering and frame drops make the 4v4 brawler practically unplayable at times. The community is in a state of utter chaos. Players are trying out ludicrous workarounds to get the game running smoothly. Some are running the Epic Games Store in the background, because the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and backend communication is supposedly smoother there. Others are using third-party software to throttle the frame rate to exactly 59 FPS. Whether this actually works or is just a placebo effect remains unclear.

No matter how well your computer performs, the netcode slows everyone down. Rollback netcode causes stuttering on your side when your opponent has problems. The consequences for the fighting game scene are brutal.

Hast has always ruined the technology

Gamers have been familiar with this pattern for years. Management pushes deadlines forward to salvage financial quarters or avoid competitors. Optimization for the vast array of PC hardware is the last step in the development process. If eight to twelve weeks are missing here, all hell breaks loose. Arc System Works is known for fantastic fighting games. The fact that their name is now suffering because of an unfinished PC port demonstrates the enormous pressure they face from publishers.

At its core, "Marvel Tokon" has the potential to be a hit. The visuals are great, the roster dynamics are fun, even if some criticize the movement as being too sluggish. But as long as Arc System Works doesn't rescue the PC version with emergency patches, the game remains a risky purchase on the platform marketplace. Anyone who can should currently switch to the PS5.