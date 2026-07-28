Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receives native PSSR 2.0 support on PS5 Pro

Insomniac Games has officially integrated native support for PSSR 2.0 into "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" on PS5 Pro with patch v1.005.000. The update is available now on both console and PC and simultaneously brings two new suits as well as a power saving mode.

What the native PSSR 2.0 integration changes

Previously, the title relied on the PS5 Pro's global system switch to upscale the original PSSR version. Native integration intervenes more deeply in the rendering pipeline. PSSR 2.0's neural network uses temporal data from past frames more precisely to reconstruct fine geometries such as fences, facade structures, or net threads without the typical AI flickering. The result is a more stable image at high camera speeds.

The added Power Saver Mode is technically misplaced on the PS5 Pro. Limiting the console's core performance by reducing clock speeds results in a loss of image sharpness and frame rate for a minimal saving in the single-digit watt range. The mode is purely a PR option with no real added value for hardware enthusiasts.

PC parity and Sony's update policy

The PC version receives the same content updates with version v1.005.000, namely the "Fresh Start" suits and the "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls" suit. Technically, the PC version remains unchanged, as Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR are already well-established on PC.

Insomniac's decision to release the PC version simultaneously with the console patch demonstrates the studio's technical discipline. Even if Sony tightens its publishing strategy regarding simultaneous PC releases for single-player titles, existing PC ports are not being neglected.

PSSR 2.0 eliminates the teething problems of the first generation of upscaling on the PS5 Pro. Players of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" on Sony's Pro hardware will experience noticeably smoother visuals during fast-moving sequences thanks to patch v1.005.000. You won't even need to activate power saving mode. PC gamers can enjoy free content, but should continue to use DLSS for upscaling.