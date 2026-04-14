Marvel's Spider-Man 3: Ben Jordan hints at the start of motion-capture work

Ben Jordan, the face model for Peter Parker, has hinted via social media that work has begun on a new project in the Spider-Man universe – presumably “Marvel’s Spider-Man 3”. A now-deleted post shows Jordan preparing for facial capture sessions, complete with clear references to the Marvel brand.

Ben Jordan, whose face has served as the model for Peter Parker since the PS5 remaster of the first game, posted a photo from a capture studio labeled "IYKYK" (If you know, you know) and featuring a spider emoji. Since Insomniac Games has available staff after the release of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," this post is considered the starting signal for production on the next installment.

Between Wolverine and Spider-Man 3

Although the spider symbolism speaks volumes, Insomniac Games' current roadmap leaves room for interpretation. The studio is currently focusing primarily on "Marvel's Wolverine," which is scheduled for release on September 15, 2026, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Jordan's presence in front of the camera could mean three technical scenarios:

Spider-Man 3: The start of the long production run of the official successor. Cameo appearance: Peter Parker could have a role in Wolverine to play in order to strengthen the continuity of the shared universe. Venom spin-off: Initial leaks suggested a smaller interim project, similar to miles morales, before the final third part is released.

In modern game development, facial capture often marks the transition from pre-production to active full production. Since Jordan's facial features have to be painstakingly digitized and transferred to Yuri Lowenthal's voice acting, a lengthy post-production process is to be expected.

Comparing the cycles of its predecessors, there are usually three to four years between the start of main recording and release. Should it actually be "Marvel's Spider-Man 3Given the current state of the game, a release before 2028 or 2029 is unlikely. The hardware will most likely be the PS5 Pro or even the next generation of consoles, as Insomniac is known for pushing the boundaries of technical specifications.

Anyone hoping for a timely release will be disappointed. The current priority is "Marvel's Wolverine." Ben Jordan's teaser serves more as confirmation that the pipeline for the post-2026 era is already being filled.