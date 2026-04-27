Marvel's Venom: Good news for fans – the game isn't facing cancellation after all?

According to industry insider Jason Schreier, the rumored standalone game about the anti-hero Venom is still in development, despite contrary statements from voice actor Nadji Jeter.

While Jeter (Miles Morales) claimed in an interview that the project had been cancelled after the death of Tony Todd, Schreier shortly afterwards succinctly denied this report with the words: "That is not true."

Contradictory statements regarding the development

The confusion surrounding the project, which internally is often referred to by the working title “Venom: Lethal ProtectorThe rumors surrounding the spin-off reached a new peak over the weekend. Nadji Jeter told the YouTube channel Love It Film that Insomniac Games had ended work on the spin-off due to the tragic loss of Tony Todd (who died in 2024), the voice of Venom in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2".

Jason Schreier, known for his excellent network within PlayStation Studios, contradicted this account on ResetEra Immediately. It remains unclear whether Schreier is merely denying the complete cancellation of the game or the stated reason (Todd's death). Since Insomniac has a history of pragmatically recasting main roles, such as Peter Parker's face model, a project cancellation solely due to recasting would be unusual in the industry.

PS5 farewell or PS6 bridge?

Strategically, Insomniac Games faces a logistical challenge. Initial leaks from the major ransomware attack at the end of 2023 suggested a 2025 release. With "Marvel's Wolverine" now officially announced for September 15, 2026, priorities are shifting.

Recent reports from developer circles suggest that Sony is still internally weighing its options:

Option A: A release as a cross-gen title for PS5 and the upcoming hardware generation, similar to miles morales.

A release as a cross-gen title for PS5 and the upcoming hardware generation, similar to miles morales. Option B: A shift as a technical driving force for the PlayStation 6, to build the bridge to Marvel's Spider-Man 3 to beat.

While Schreier's update confirms the game's existence, a timely release is unlikely. Insomniac's focus is currently clearly on "Marvel's Wolverine," for which new details and pre-order options are expected in the spring. Those hoping for a PC version will likely have to wait at least one to two years after the console launch, as was the case with Ghost of Yotei.

Objectively speaking, a Venom game is too valuable to cancel. The mechanics for the character already exist in the engine of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2." Jason Schreier's direct intervention is usually a sign of active development. However, don't expect a release before 2027 – likely as one of the last major titles for the PS5 or as an early showcase for the next generation of hardware.