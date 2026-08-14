Marvel's Wolverine: Sony's flawless aura crumbles into the abyss.

The pristine aura of PlayStation Studios is showing deep cracks, as the international hands-on reviews of "Marvel's Wolverine" leave a palpable sense of disillusionment – ​​and not just for me. What was once considered an unbeatable guarantee for console sales is now threatening to sink into technically sound routine.

The myth is faltering

For years, an unwritten rule existed in the industry: whenever Sony announced a new first-party project, the competition gasped for breath. "An Exclusive by PlayStation Studios" wasn't just a label in a trailer. It was an unshakeable seal of quality, a clear declaration of intent, and for millions of gamers, the main reason to readily shell out hundreds of euros for a console.

Sony has perfected the concept of the highly polished, narrative cinematic blockbuster. Those who bought their titles like Uncharted received masterful stories, benchmark graphics, and a stylish overall experience that simply had to be seen.

But this very foundation is wobbling badly. A dark, uncompromising Wolverine title from the Spider-Man creators sounded like the perfect combination on paper. Even the first official gameplay scenes However, what happened in June left me puzzled. The weaknesses were already quite obvious back then: formulaic gameplay, interchangeable waves of enemies, and the uneasy feeling that I'd essentially already played through everything years ago.

The trade press confirms the fears.

Recent reports in the international press confirm these concerns point by point. Even sympathetic media outlets can hardly conceal the growing disillusionment with the game. polished PR phrases hide. IGN concludes that they are impressed, but "not thoroughly blown away." GameSpot spricht Dry, with a noticeable "familiarity." Eurogamer puts it this way. Finally, to the point.Ultimately, it's a "decently solid action game" that certainly doesn't reinvent the wheel.

Not because a solid action game is bad. But because Sony has built its entire brand promise on never being merely "solid." That's no longer enough. Especially not for a 9+ rating.

The homemade blockbuster dilemma

The reason is obvious. A modern AAA project from Sony now devours five to seven years of development time and budgets exceeding $200 million. Anyone risking such sums simply can no longer afford to experiment with game design.

The result is a stagnant, outdated mechanic. The same old stealth sections in tall grass, the endless grind of skill trees, and noticeably formulaic level designs permeate the entire portfolio. Where innovation once reigned, there is now pure risk management – ​​especially after the extensive leaks about the game.

Adding to the difficulties is the lingering effect of the failed live service initiative. After billions were pumped into service projects, only to be canceled following disasters like "Concord," huge gaps have appeared in the release calendar.

Developers like Insomniac Games are now being used as assembly-line guarantors to keep the pipeline almost single-handedly afloat. While the creators' proud emphasis that Wolverine remains the only playable character and that they've dispensed with annoying Mary Jane-style sections is a well-intentioned concession to fans, it merely fixes old design flaws from "Marvel's Spider-Man" instead of introducing new elements.

Routine is no longer enough.

The community has developed a keen sense for when the umpteenth repetition of familiar mechanics is being sold to them as the next big revolution. The fact that consensus is crumbling specifically with the new Wolverine project reveals the system behind it. Expectations have completely shifted. The hype is no longer a given.

This isn't some sacred must-have title destined to become the next revelation. Sony and Insomniac are clearly delivering exactly what they do best: solid AAA craftsmanship, familiar ingredients, and a powerful presentation. That's perfectly fine. But in 2026, routine alone isn't enough to automatically earn you the halo of the infallible market leader.

"Marvel's Wolverine" will sell, there's little doubt about that. But anyone expecting the next big gameplay revolution in September should probably leave their expectations at the door. I'm passing this time.