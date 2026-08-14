Marvel's Wolverine: Sony's flawless aura crumbles into the abyss.

The pristine aura of PlayStation Studios is showing deep cracks, as the international hands-on reviews of "Marvel's Wolverine" leave a palpable sense of disillusionment – and not just for me. What was once considered an unbeatable guarantee for console sales is now threatening to sink into technically sound routine.
The myth is faltering
For years, an unwritten rule existed in the industry: whenever Sony announced a new first-party project, the competition gasped for breath. "An Exclusive by PlayStation Studios" wasn't just a label in a trailer. It was an unshakeable seal of quality, a clear declaration of intent, and for millions of gamers, the main reason to readily shell out hundreds of euros for a console.
Sony has perfected the concept of the highly polished, narrative cinematic blockbuster. Those who bought their titles like Uncharted received masterful stories, benchmark graphics, and a stylish overall experience that simply had to be seen.
But this very foundation is wobbling badly. A dark, uncompromising Wolverine title from the Spider-Man creators sounded like the perfect combination on paper. Even the first official gameplay scenes However, what happened in June left me puzzled. The weaknesses were already quite obvious back then: formulaic gameplay, interchangeable waves of enemies, and the uneasy feeling that I'd essentially already played through everything years ago.
The trade press confirms the fears.
Recent reports in the international press confirm these concerns point by point. Even sympathetic media outlets can hardly conceal the growing disillusionment with the game. polished PR phrases hide. IGN concludes that they are impressed, but "not thoroughly blown away." GameSpot spricht Dry, with a noticeable "familiarity." Eurogamer puts it this way. Finally, to the point.Ultimately, it's a "decently solid action game" that certainly doesn't reinvent the wheel.
Not because a solid action game is bad. But because Sony has built its entire brand promise on never being merely "solid." That's no longer enough. Especially not for a 9+ rating.
The homemade blockbuster dilemma
The reason is obvious. A modern AAA project from Sony now devours five to seven years of development time and budgets exceeding $200 million. Anyone risking such sums simply can no longer afford to experiment with game design.
The result is a stagnant, outdated mechanic. The same old stealth sections in tall grass, the endless grind of skill trees, and noticeably formulaic level designs permeate the entire portfolio. Where innovation once reigned, there is now pure risk management – especially after the extensive leaks about the game.
Adding to the difficulties is the lingering effect of the failed live service initiative. After billions were pumped into service projects, only to be canceled following disasters like "Concord," huge gaps have appeared in the release calendar.
Developers like Insomniac Games are now being used as assembly-line guarantors to keep the pipeline almost single-handedly afloat. While the creators' proud emphasis that Wolverine remains the only playable character and that they've dispensed with annoying Mary Jane-style sections is a well-intentioned concession to fans, it merely fixes old design flaws from "Marvel's Spider-Man" instead of introducing new elements.
Routine is no longer enough.
The community has developed a keen sense for when the umpteenth repetition of familiar mechanics is being sold to them as the next big revolution. The fact that consensus is crumbling specifically with the new Wolverine project reveals the system behind it. Expectations have completely shifted. The hype is no longer a given.
This isn't some sacred must-have title destined to become the next revelation. Sony and Insomniac are clearly delivering exactly what they do best: solid AAA craftsmanship, familiar ingredients, and a powerful presentation. That's perfectly fine. But in 2026, routine alone isn't enough to automatically earn you the halo of the infallible market leader.
"Marvel's Wolverine" will sell, there's little doubt about that. But anyone expecting the next big gameplay revolution in September should probably leave their expectations at the door. I'm passing this time.
The Playfront editors have become the biggest Sony haters! Every day they publish a news article about a game that hasn't even been released yet, and they're already tearing it apart without even having played it! Shame on you!
The Marvel's Wolverine propaganda has been going on here for days. I've stopped actively reading it – it's pointless. Obviously, people are desperate to write something negative. Fine, at some point I just stop caring.
To accuse us of "propaganda" is frankly the last straw. But let's take a sober look at the "propaganda" record of the last few days on PlayFront:
Of the 15 article headlines from the last few weeks, exactly three are critical analyses. The rest: praise for the technology, factual news, and outright hype.
If this is the ominous "negative propaganda", then we urgently need to put in some overtime hours to infiltrate the gaming world.
Look at the comments here. Obviously, I'm not the only one who thinks so. If you say it's not like that, I believe you. I'm just expressing my impression that every time I'm here and see something about Marvel's Wolverine, it comes across very negatively. That's why I rarely read the articles anymore… Of course, I don't intend to attack anyone personally here; if it came across that way, I'm sorry.
PS: I am referring exclusively to Marvel's Wolverine here, which is clearly evident in my first post.
"Have I ever told you what the definition of insanity is? Insanity is doing the exact same shit over and over again and expecting different results." This quote from Vaas fits best. The game will be solid, but not a masterpiece; all these gameplay elements have been seen in other games before. But there will always be people, especially from the fanboy camp, who want to elevate the game to a masterpiece. Because otherwise, they'd have to openly admit they might have made a mistake in their purchase decision. To me, the game feels like an oversaturation of Marvel games: Spider-Man Trilogy, Curtains of the Galaxy, Avengers (if you want to count it in story mode), and, in the future, EA's game. All games from Western studios that somehow convey an MCU feel, but graphically they look bland and generic. I find Marvel's Tokon and Rivals to be a fresh alternative.
I think I definitely won't regret buying a "solid action game" starring Wolverine. And if the points IGN listed below, which "Jahn" mentioned, are correct, it sounds exactly as good as I imagine. It doesn't have to be a masterpiece.
Western superhero games are always a good choice, they just have to be well-made, like the recent Spider-Man games or Batman Arkham. For me, those are definitely masterpieces. I also thought Guardians of the Galaxy was pretty cool, though not a masterpiece.
Marvel Rivals and Tokon are a PvP shooter and a fighting game, respectively—not my genres at all. I don't need another live-service PvP shooter, neither from Marvel nor anywhere else. Fighting games are fine for a quick game now and then, but they never hold my attention for long. Things were different back in the days of Street Fighter 2 and Tekken 1-3. Tastes vary and can change.
These are the points from IGN.
-The fights are as brutal as you would expect from Wolverine, with a cleverly implemented rage meter, but there aren't the same options to customize your attacks as with Spider-Man.
-The story is exciting and shows a Logan from the time before the X-Men, who works together with some mutants whom we know more as enemies.
The Lowtown area, free of combat, provides a welcome change of pace and offers room for character development. We hope the full game will offer more of these "breathing room" moments.
That doesn't really fit with what you're writing at all.
Thanks for the text analysis, Jahn. You're basically proving the very phenomenon we're examining: you're picking out the three warmly packaged, feel-good sentences and simply ignoring the ice-cold shower in the second half.
When IGN openly admits at 4:12 that the combat system lacks creativity and descends into the monotony of "punch, parry, punch, parry," it's not just a side note. It's a complete and utter failure for a AAA title. And when the reviewer then wonders how this is even supposed to last the entire game, the game design is clearly in a terrible state.
Lukas nailed it in his article. You prefer to read about "brutal" and "exciting story" because it's comforting. Your hype filter successfully ignores IGN's core criticism – that Logan's gameplay so far has simply been mindless stabbing.
Thanks for the confirmation. There couldn't have been a better demonstration of how PR spin works.
@Jahn
What could possibly fit if they haven't even played the game themselves and are just copying from others?
But you only need to look at a few more reputable sites that have actually played the game. There, the picture looks completely different than in this article. Okay, Insomniac isn't reinventing the wheel, but overall, it's a good fit.
Hi Luis. Lukas made it completely transparent in the text that it is a classification of worldwide press opinions – just like on all other portals.
The amusing thing is: you write "Ok Insomniac doesn't reinvent the wheel, but overall it fits" and thereby exactly confirm Lukas' point.
"Overall, it's okay" is the new benchmark for a 200-million-euro project from Sony. If a decent standard is enough for you at 80 EUR, that's perfectly fair. But don't mistake justified criticism for incompetence just because he's not celebrating this step down.
Vielleicht empfindet er es nicht als „braven Standard“, sondern er feiert das Spiel, wenn es rauskommt. Es kommt häufig vor, dass ein 6/10 oder 7/10 Spiel für manche ein super Spiel ist. Mich juckt z.B. das ganze Portfolio von FromSoftware nicht, obwohl es von vielen gefeiert wird. Und dann ist mir auch erstmal nicht so wichtig, wie viel das Spiel gekostet hat.
Sounds good, exactly what I expected. And a "decently solid action game" with a cool dude as the main character, all on disc. I'm so in! I'm more excited for this than for GTA 6.