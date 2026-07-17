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Marvel's Wolverine sparks design debate: Lady Deathstrike's claws are too short

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Marvel's Wolverine Lady Deathstrike

The new PS5 trailer for Marvel's Wolverine features Lady Deathstrike. However, the visual design of the X-Men villain is drawing heavy criticism from the community.

In the brand new “Ain’t No Hero” trailer for “Marvel’s Wolverine”, Insomniac Games has revealed the legendary villain Lady Deathstrike – but instead of anticipation, a heated discussion about her visual design dominates the internet.

The trailer shows Logan in a brutal, cinematic sequence, in which he ultimately encounters his iconic antagonist Yuriko Oyama in Japan. As soon as the video went online, an outcry erupted on X and YouTube. The focus of the criticism is the visual interpretation of Lady Deathstrike.

The claws are too short

Many fans are complaining about an allegedly "ugly" and "boring" character model. Specifically, players criticize the proportions: their head appears too large compared to their body, their age is incorrect, and their characteristic adamantium finger claws are simply too short.

Some voices even accuse Insomniac of deliberately making female characters unattractive – a reductive but extremely vocal discussion that already accompanied the face of Mary Jane in “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”.

The realism curse of Insomniac

The problem runs deeper than mere internet hate speech. Insomniac Games traditionally relies on a very grounded, realistic art style. This approach clashes with a character like Lady Deathstrike, who in the comics is often extremely stylized, almost demonic, and depicted with exaggeratedly long claws.

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The result in the trailer looks tame. It lacks visual impact.

The shift in sentiment surrounding the PS5 exclusive announced for September 15, 2026, is also evident on YouTube. While the video is racking up views, it has garnered over 19.000 dislikes alongside its 41.000 likes. Skepticism is growing. Whether this is solely due to the Lady Deathstrike design or also because of the disc-based release remains unclear.

The core gameplay of "Marvel's Wolverine" still looks like the brutal Logan experience we've been waiting for for years. But the characters' visual identity is shaky. If Insomniac doesn't want to ignore the community's discontent, they'll have to fine-tune the character models before the September release.

How important is comic book fidelity to you in the character designs, or does Insomniac's realistic worldbuilding take precedence for you?

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Cheese
17. July 2026 10: 16

90% of the comments are against Sony's digital-only approach.
The dislikes are therefore not because of the claws or appearance.
I thought the trailer was very well staged.
I'm looking forward to the game.

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