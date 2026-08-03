Marvel's Wolverine: ESRB rating promises bloody violence and bare butts

The age rating for Insomniac's "Marvel's Wolverine" has been set and promises a no-holds-barred M rating. Besides decapitations and mangled enemies, we can also expect the occasional bare bottom this September.

Insomniac Games takes no prisoners. Anyone hoping that "Marvel's Wolverine" would have a similarly family-friendly feel to the Spider-Man games will be sorely disappointed by the ESRB. The US rating board has given the PS5 exclusive the coveted M rating – including explicit details about violence, language, and nudity.

The fight scenes are absolutely brutal. Logan tears apart troops and robots with his claws, uses a rage mode for bloody slow-motion finishers, and leaves battlefields littered with severed limbs. That's exactly the toughness this character needs. No watering down for a lower age rating.

A butt makes history

One detail in the rating report is already causing amusement even before the launch. The ESRB explicitly warns of "partial nudity." Specifically, the text states that in a few sequences, a character's bare buttocks will be briefly visible. For the US market, this is considered an offensive detail.

Logan doesn't care about dress codes. Whether after an exploded building, a transformation, or simply after regenerating tissue damage: it shouldn't surprise anyone. It fits the image of a dark, mature Marvel title.

The signs are good. Insomniac is consistently pursuing a more mature direction for Wolverine. The age rating clearly indicates that we're not in for a watered-down comic book romp, but rather the raw, bloody experience we've been waiting for since the announcement.

What do you think of the full M rating for Logan's PS5 adventure? Do you need this explicit violence for a proper Wolverine game, or is good gameplay enough for you?