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Marvel's Wolverine: ESRB rating promises bloody violence and bare butts

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The ESRB rating for Marvel's Wolverine confirms an M rating. All the information on the level of violence, story details, and the September PS5 release.

Marvel's Wolverine Art

The age rating for Insomniac's "Marvel's Wolverine" has been set and promises a no-holds-barred M rating. Besides decapitations and mangled enemies, we can also expect the occasional bare bottom this September.

Insomniac Games takes no prisoners. Anyone hoping that "Marvel's Wolverine" would have a similarly family-friendly feel to the Spider-Man games will be sorely disappointed by the ESRB. The US rating board has given the PS5 exclusive the coveted M rating – including explicit details about violence, language, and nudity.

The fight scenes are absolutely brutal. Logan tears apart troops and robots with his claws, uses a rage mode for bloody slow-motion finishers, and leaves battlefields littered with severed limbs. That's exactly the toughness this character needs. No watering down for a lower age rating.

A butt makes history

One detail in the rating report is already causing amusement even before the launch. The ESRB explicitly warns of "partial nudity." Specifically, the text states that in a few sequences, a character's bare buttocks will be briefly visible. For the US market, this is considered an offensive detail.

Logan doesn't care about dress codes. Whether after an exploded building, a transformation, or simply after regenerating tissue damage: it shouldn't surprise anyone. It fits the image of a dark, mature Marvel title.

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The signs are good. Insomniac is consistently pursuing a more mature direction for Wolverine. The age rating clearly indicates that we're not in for a watered-down comic book romp, but rather the raw, bloody experience we've been waiting for since the announcement.

What do you think of the full M rating for Logan's PS5 adventure? Do you need this explicit violence for a proper Wolverine game, or is good gameplay enough for you?

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