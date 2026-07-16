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Marvel's Wolverine – Logan becomes a problem for his enemies in the new trailer

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Marvel's Wolverine Gameplay

Insomniac showcases Marvel's Wolverine in a dark trailer. Learn all about the release date of September 15, 2026 for PS5 and Logan's fight against his rage.

Insomniac Games breaks its silence and finally reveals the direction of "Marvel's Wolverine" with the "Ain't No Hero" trailer. The beast will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.

A broken mutant on the brink

The trailer shows us a Logan who is at the end of his rope. His own words in the teaser paint a picture of a man whose memories are blurring. Every fight, every death leaves deep scars. He feels his identity crumbling, his very being slowly disappearing. In the end, only pure, uncontrolled rage remains. This isn't about some shining savior in tights. Logan isn't a hero. He's a weapon.

Insomniac is truly serious about its dark tone. We'll travel to locations around the world and be drawn into brutal battles as the survival of the mutants hangs in the balance. The gameplay promises spectacular action set pieces. No half measures.

Expectations are sky-high, but the trailer strikes exactly the right note. It perfectly captures Wolverine's tragedy and ferocity without veering into typical MCU sentimentality. If the finished game maintains this raw brutality and emotional depth throughout, we're in for a true highlight. Pre-orders are available now.

Do you think Insomniac will manage to mechanically reflect Logan's inner turmoil in the gameplay, or will we ultimately end up with just another linearly scripted action spectacle?

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N7Dan
17. July 2026 09: 41

The trailer looks really great, mature and appropriately staged, which is something I'm not used to from Insomniac and their hip idiot in red tights!

It's a shame that the trailer in the comments section degenerates into a puppet show with spotlights on a completely wrong stage.

Last edited 1 hour ago by N7Dan
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Jahn
17. July 2026 09: 09

Looks interesting, I'll be watching Wolverine in September, followed by Control and Silent Hill.

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Thomas Klare
17. July 2026 05: 16

This is going to be so epic 🥰…
But first Halo and then Gears 🥰…
Good year for gaming 🥰…

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Peter Birkner
16. July 2026 21: 37

Already pre-ordered 🥰

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Crydog
16. July 2026 23: 42

Yes, it fits with the lore; Logan is actually a tragic hero.

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Matze Eztam
16. July 2026 21: 11

Hallelujah 😍😍😍😍😍

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