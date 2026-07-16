Marvel's Wolverine – Logan becomes a problem for his enemies in the new trailer

Insomniac Games breaks its silence and finally reveals the direction of "Marvel's Wolverine" with the "Ain't No Hero" trailer. The beast will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.

A broken mutant on the brink

The trailer shows us a Logan who is at the end of his rope. His own words in the teaser paint a picture of a man whose memories are blurring. Every fight, every death leaves deep scars. He feels his identity crumbling, his very being slowly disappearing. In the end, only pure, uncontrolled rage remains. This isn't about some shining savior in tights. Logan isn't a hero. He's a weapon.

Insomniac is truly serious about its dark tone. We'll travel to locations around the world and be drawn into brutal battles as the survival of the mutants hangs in the balance. The gameplay promises spectacular action set pieces. No half measures.

Expectations are sky-high, but the trailer strikes exactly the right note. It perfectly captures Wolverine's tragedy and ferocity without veering into typical MCU sentimentality. If the finished game maintains this raw brutality and emotional depth throughout, we're in for a true highlight. Pre-orders are available now.

Do you think Insomniac will manage to mechanically reflect Logan's inner turmoil in the gameplay, or will we ultimately end up with just another linearly scripted action spectacle?