Marvel's Wolverine: New Suits & Claws Revealed in Trailer

Marvel's Wolverine showcases the digital content of the game's Digital Deluxe Edition in a new trailer. The video reveals exclusive outfits for protagonist Logan, including a red and black design from the Apocalypse storyline, the classic leather jacket, and the Incredible Wolverine suit.

In addition to five different costumes, five customizable claw designs are showcased. Furthermore, the trailer offers a glimpse into gameplay advantages such as three unlockable tech points for skill upgrades before the release on September 15th.