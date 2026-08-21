Video

Marvel's Wolverine: New Suits & Claws Revealed in Trailer

Marvel's Wolverine showcases exclusive skins from the Digital Deluxe Edition in its new trailer. All the details on costumes, claws, and release benefits.

By
Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
Follow:

Marvel's Wolverine showcases the digital content of the game's Digital Deluxe Edition in a new trailer. The video reveals exclusive outfits for protagonist Logan, including a red and black design from the Apocalypse storyline, the classic leather jacket, and the Incredible Wolverine suit.

In addition to five different costumes, five customizable claw designs are showcased. Furthermore, the trailer offers a glimpse into gameplay advantages such as three unlockable tech points for skill upgrades before the release on September 15th.

Tagged:
Share This Article
Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
GTA VI Preorder 300 600

You Might Also Like