Marvel's Wolverine: New gameplay shows brutal fights, upgrades and locations

Insomniac Games released the Game Features Trailer for "Marvel's Wolverine" shortly before its release on September 15, 2026. Actor Liam McIntyre presents detailed footage of melee combat mechanics, locations such as Madripoor and Shinjuku, and unlockable customizations.

The combat system relies on direct confrontation. Logan closes gaps to his opponent with lightning speed, combines claw attacks with kicks, and parries incoming hits. It feels like real power. Hits and parries build up ragewhich unlocks defensive and offensive bonuses in three stages. The familiar healing factor is also present. However, Logan is not immortal. Strategic evasion remains essential.

Special techniques and adaptations expand the repertoire. Reflecting bullets or breaking through enemy cover? It can all be tailored to your own playstyle. The close-quarters combat feels extremely physical and relentless. Exactly what fans demand from a Wolverine game.

Dark story and varied Locations

The narrative takes Logan and Team X into battle against forces like Bolivar Trask and Cyber ​​Raiders. The tone is dark, with mutants facing annihilation. Destinations range from the snowy forests of Canada to the jungles of Telembang and the neon-lit streets of Shinjuku. Interspersed are locations like the Princess Bar, offering moments of respite.

Particularly strong: Insomniac brings Villains like Omega Red and Deathstroke into the game. This promises some seriously tough boss fights.

Extensive adjustments right from the start

The unlock system offers tangible added value. Logan's senses detect hidden items, memories, and cosmetics. New suits provide health upgrades, and masks can be removed if desired. Even the claw appearance is customizable.

After completing the game, you can enjoy New Game+, a Mind Cabin mode for replays, and a fully featured photo mode. All available right at launch on PS5, without long waiting times.