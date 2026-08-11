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Marvel's Wolverine: Preview leak reveals PS5 version is fully playable on disc

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Marvel's Wolverine will be released on September 15th for PS5, fully on disc. Insomniac guarantees playability without a mandatory download at launch.

Marvel's Wolverine Opinion

The PS5 exclusive game “Marvel’s Wolverine” will be delivered fully playable on disc on September 15, 2026, and will not require a separate game download at launch.

Developer Insomniac Games clarified this to Eurogamer. While a day-one patch will be available for polishing and bug fixes, it is purely optional. The reason for this clarification is significant: Following announcements regarding the future direction of physical media, Sony is under close scrutiny from the community.

The report gains additional significance from the fact that the original Eurogamer article was taken offline shortly after publication without explanation. It also mentioned upcoming previews of "Marvel's Wolverine".

Linear design and physical autonomy are the focus.

With Wolverine, Insomniac clearly departs from the open-world formula of the Spider-Man series. The game relies on a linear level design without central hub areas in order to more precisely showcase the violence and the dynamics of the main character.

The technical decoupling of forced updates protects buyers from dependence on server infrastructure. In an era where disc cases often only contain download keys, Insomniac delivers a true offline product. The offered day-of-the-game patch serves solely for optimization.

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Sony, the used market, and the Eurogamer puzzle

The context of this news extends far beyond a single game. Rumors and strategic decisions surrounding the end of physical media at Sony have been fueling fears for weeks regarding the used market and the digital price sovereignty of platform operators.

That Eurogamer his article The fact that he has retracted these statements raises questions. Whether it was a misunderstanding regarding an embargo, which is very likely, or whether pressure was exerted by the publisher, remains unclear. The details regarding the technical specifications of the disc version, however, are still up in the air.

For collectors and advocates of physical media, this news is a relief. Wolverine can be preserved, resold, and played without an online connection. The reliance on the day-one patch remains the only drawback of the uncorrected original version, but it doesn't change the game's fundamental playability directly from the disc.

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Bullshit
11. August 2026 19: 53

That's how it has to be and that's how it should always be (in the future)!

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Maxim Neumann
11. August 2026 16: 46

Okay, will buy.

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Oliver Riese
11. August 2026 17: 45

That's how it should be, I've already pre-ordered it, of course on disc.

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