Marvel's Wolverine: Sony removes huge story leak via DMCA

Sony is taking legal action against the dissemination of an allegedly final plot leak for "Marvel's Wolverine." The targeted deletion of a detailed Reddit post has suddenly transformed the rumor into a significant issue.

Sony's lawyers are creating facts on the ground.

A copyright takedown in the subreddit r/insomniacleaks has revealed the latest plot leak Completely wiped off the scene. Sony usually ignores fabricated forum stories. The intervention of the legal department shows that the linked information is accurate.

The deleted post differs significantly from the early details revealed in the major studio hack. Following personnel changes in project management, the script was extensively rewritten. The plot now focuses on Team X, led by Nathaniel Essex, which supposedly offers protection from Bolivar Trask and his Sentinels. In reality, Essex is pursuing entirely his own agenda with the mutant genes.

Specific cuts made during development lend the material additional weight. The playable escape from the Weapon X complex was apparently scrapped and replaced with a pure boss fight. Arch-nemesis Sabretooth even acts as a direct ally at Logan's side for stretches. Such profound alterations to the game design pipeline aren't something a bored forum troll would invent.

Profound changes to the X-Men universe

The leak describes The deleted text contains drastic plot twists for familiar key characters and calls Logan's entire past into question. It also paves the way for future installments.

Sony's legal action confirms the extent of the revelations. Anyone hoping for a classic comic book adaptation should prepare for significant changes. Insomniac is using the license for radical redesigns.

The DMCA takeover has turned forum rumors into a serious industry issue. The removal of entire sections, such as the Weapon X escape, demonstrates how drastically Insomniac is cutting corners just before the game's completion. Sony has officially released the final launch trailer for the game – the rest will follow next week.

Would you forgo a playable Weapon X escape for an alliance with Sabretooth, or is this level absolutely essential in a Wolverine game for you?