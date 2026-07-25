Marvel's Wolverine scraps the X-Men and sends Logan on a global quest without an origin story.

Marvel's Wolverine will not be an origin story, completely removes the X-Men from its universe, and sends Logan on a worldwide search for clues three years after his abrupt departure from Team X.

Insomniac Games sets the action game in the same Earth-1048 universe as Marvel's Spider-Man, but takes a radically separate narrative approach. New details about the upcoming action-adventure were revealed during the SDCC panel.

No team, no mutant school: Logan's isolated new beginning

The X-Men simply don't exist in this game universe. This is a deliberate design choice. Instead of the usual team of mutants, Team X takes center stage, though Logan left the team under unexplained circumstances three years before the story begins.

His return causes immediate conflict. Above all, Sabretooth senses the betrayal of his former comrade and acts out of personal rage. Dynamics shift. Nathaniel Essex assumes the role of a central father figure for Logan—according to Narrative Director Walt Williams, the person who respects Logan more than anyone else in the world. It was Essex who found Logan in the woods and helped him rediscover his humanity.

Global stages and the hand in Japan

The gameplay sends players to various locations around the globe. The past remains the driving force of the plot. Logan's lost memories must be uncovered piece by piece to shed light on his backstory.

A central setting of this journey is Japan. Here, Logan encounters the ninja organization "The hand“, who serves as one of the main antagonists. The goal of the developers, led by Director Mike Daly, is purely gameplay- and emotionally driven: all systems, from the controls to the impact of hits, are designed to convey the immediate feeling of fighting as Wolverine himself. No distractions from team mechanics. Just the claw.”

Insomniac made a smart decision by excluding the X-Men. Instead of overloading the game with familiar mutant cameos, the studio focused on Logan's raw, isolated nature. The connection to Earth-1048 remains a lore anchor in the background, while the Japanese setting and the pursuit by Team X provide ample space for an uncompromising single-player experience. Less Marvel formula, more focused character drama.