Marvel's Wolverine: Premature preview reveals surprising weaknesses

A prematurely published Eurogamer preview offers deep insights into "Marvel's Wolverine" and reveals weaknesses that have been overlooked in the hype. Although the article was quickly taken offline, the web archive paints a clear picture. Insomniac's new action game, in some respects, is surprisingly ordinary.

Overwhelmed in the jungle

The combat system is designed to reward aggressive forward play, but according to the preview, it quickly becomes chaotic in larger groups of enemies. Overly aggressive players are sometimes overwhelmed in the early jungle sections. The game rewards risk-taking through the rage system, but simultaneously punishes it. Players are forced to retreat and eliminate enemies one by one from the outside. This is likely to disrupt the flow of the game.

The clunky targeting system noticeably exacerbates this confusion. While Logan deals widespread damage, he doesn't always hit the intended target. This could be fatal for a fast-paced combat system if nothing changes before the final release.

Standard story and familiar boss patterns

The plot, as it currently stands, relies on very familiar patterns. Humans versus mutants, Logan's search for clues in his own past, and moral self-doubt all employ tried-and-tested themes. The dialogue is consistently grim. The emotional depth that Insomniac demonstrated in "Marvel's Spider-Man" seems rather superficial in this preview. Only scenes in a bar hint at deeper character development.

In terms of level design, the studio deliberately chose not to use a [missing word - likely "highlighting"]. Open world and for linear areasThe mechanics are said to be somewhat uninspired in places. A boss fight against a giant Sentinel robot forces players to dodge its massive attacks and marked danger zones until a window of opportunity opens to attack its weak points. This has been around for decades.

Salvation through the skill tree?

The presentation does score points, however, with seamless transitions between stealth, parkour, combat, and cutscenes. Logan silently eliminates enemies from rooftops, tears through destructible environments, and smoothly transitions from chases to firefights.

Much of the initial gameplay overwhelm only subsides later in the demo when four tech slots and an adaptation system are unlocked. This significantly improves control of the battlefield. However, the question remains how long the learning curve is and whether these tools arrive too late.

"Marvel's Wolverine" will apparently be a solid, brutally staged action game, but as things stand, probably not a groundbreaking masterpiece. The overall impression is considerably more understated than one would expect from a major Sony first-party title. Insomniac isn't reinventing the wheel, but delivers a fitting, uncompromising interpretation of the character.

But it's nice to know that Sony first has to pay for a flight to California for the journalists to still end up with only... “a decently solid action game – despite some quibbles and concerns” It says in the notebook. Translated: A fairly solid action game with a few serious problems. For Sony's next multi-million dollar project, this wording is a massive slap in the face.

Are you satisfied with a familiar action framework and strong presentation, or does a Wolverine game necessarily have to revolutionize the genre?

Editor's note: The content is based on a preview report from Eurogamer, which was unexpectedly taken offline. A copy of the original text is available to our editorial team for verification purposes.