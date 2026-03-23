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Marvel's Wolverine: Why Insomniac is waiting to start pre-orders

Marvel's Wolverine will be released on September 15, 2026. Why Insomniac Games is waiting with pre-orders and when new gameplay footage will be available.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and analyst, Lukas Neumann covers the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus lies in presenting complex industry topics and testing...
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Insomniac Games has clarified that pre-orders for "Marvel's Wolverine" will only be possible after further gameplay footage is revealed in spring 2026. This aligns with the studio's policy of prioritizing transparency over profit as the September 15, 2026 release date draws closer.

The confirmed The studio announced this last weekend on X in response to impatient community requests. Although the official release date – the September 15, 2026 Although it has been known since February, Insomniac is deliberately delaying the start of sales.

Gameplay focus instead of blind hype

The decision not to start the pre-order phase yet is a glimmer of hope for fans. Insomniac stated matter-of-factly: "We want to show you more of the game first." In today's industry, where pre-order bonuses are often advertised months before actual gameplay, that's almost a statement.

So far, we have the gory gameplay trailer from last September, which shows Logan in action, including the impressive level of detail in the pores and blood rendering, but more in-depth explanations of the systems are still missing. It's likely that Insomniac wants to present the mechanics behind the regenerative abilities and the tough combat system in detail before they start charging.

Since Sony is expected to focus on Housemarque's upcoming shooter Saros (released on April 30th) in April, a major Wolverine deep dive is most likely in the summer. A dedicated State of Play or an in-depth blog post focusing on the Deluxe Edition content – ​​such as alternative costumes or in-game bonuses – would fit perfectly into this timeframe.

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A strategic move

The chosen one release date on September 15th It's also a smart choice. This allows Insomniac to avoid direct competition with the mega-blockbuster "GTA 6," expected in November 2026. A clean September launch gives us enough time to fully enjoy Logan's adventures before the entire industry disappears in GTA's shadow.

The hype surrounding Wolverine is enormous, but the lukewarm pre-order numbers are a healthy sign. Insomniac knows they have to deliver, especially after the high expectations set by the Spider-Man series. It remains to be seen whether the promised "brutal and visceral" experience will also set new standards in gameplay.

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