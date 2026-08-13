Marvel's Wolverine: When words have to mask the shock of banality

The gaming press has been heaping praise on "Marvel's Wolverine" to an extreme degree. Eurogamer's early preview, which has since been officially released, is a particularly good example of this.

For paragraphs, the preview reads like a Sony marketing brochure – complete with "bombastic opening" and "cinematic, highly polished." At the end, however, the text abruptly hits the brakes: A solid action game. Nothing more.

And Eurogamer is by no means alone in this. The Verge headlinesWolverine was what first sparked the author's interest in Marvel's mutants. GamesRadar explained Insomniac even calls it "the best there is at what it does." Eurogamer, on the other hand, despite its enthusiasm, only describes it as a "decently solid action game." out and asks whether the game actually reinvents the action genre. Three previews, a striking amount of enthusiasm – and some quite specific criticism interspersed.

The choice of words is quite deliberate. official PlayStation blog "Feels dang good," the finishers are "dangerously fun," and the Sentinel fight is, of course, "thrilling." After all, Sony knows what a hands-on report is supposed to do: generate anticipation, not doubt. That's perfectly legitimate for a publisher's blog. Things only get interesting when independent previews hit the same superlative overdrive, and amidst all the "bombastic," "cinematic," and "thrilling," a "clunky" or "rather familiar" element suddenly emerges.

This exact contrast is also found on Reddit It caught our attention. One user summed it up particularly succinctly, describing the conclusion after "4 paragraphs of glazing" as quite amusing. The criticism is exaggerated, but it makes an interesting point: when a game is described for long stretches as if it were the next big AAA blockbuster, only to be deemed a solid action game in the end, it begs the question of how many superlatives a preview text can actually tolerate.

The fear of ordinary craftsmanship

Developers have been tweaking the same basic frameworks for years. This seems like calculated risk aversion on budgets in the hundreds of millions. Anyone who's played Insomniac's Spider-Man knows the formula: destructible environments, seamless transitions between stealth and mayhem, garnished with familiar mechanics like the usual Sentinel boss fights. It works flawlessly. It feeds the cash flow.

And then there's the Sentinel boss, where Wolverine avoids attack zones, waits for the right moment, and then exploits the weak point. Eurogamer themselves call this "rather familiar." I'd say the video game industry paid this price decades ago.

No one is claiming that Sony dictated the wording to the editorial teams – there's no evidence for that. The context is still noteworthy, though: hands-on sessions with the developer, conversations with the team, and, in Eurogamer's case, flights and accommodation provided by Sony. Afterward, parts of the reporting are marked by a striking excess of superlatives. This doesn't prove any connection. But it would be astonishing if the contrast couldn't even be mentioned because of this.

The problem only arises when media coverage feels compelled to glorify this assembly-line work as an art form. Because criticism is certainly present: Eurogamer describes Unwieldy enemy groups, problematic targeting, and a surprisingly familiar Sentinel boss. The Verge describes the introduction to the combat system as "a little clunky" and admits that Wolverine seems surprisingly vulnerable. Despite this, the game is simultaneously described in superlatives.

And then there's the timing. "Marvel's Wolverine" is released in about four weeks. What journalists are seeing now is unlikely to be an unfinished rough cut, but rather something very close to the state Insomniac is in as they enter the final stretch. There's not much time left for spontaneous miracle fixes to the combat system.

This discrepancy is precisely the interesting point: the weaknesses are mentioned, but are almost lost in the linguistic enthusiasm.

The scaling trap of expectations

The community is reacting irritably because the rating scale has long since collapsed. In a world where an 85 percent rating is considered playable garbage in forums, every AAA title has to be verbally inflated into an event.

This is also evident in the handling of the lore. The fact that the X-Men don't initially exist in Insomniac's universe, in order to place Wolverine more firmly in the spotlight, raises eyebrows among fans. Others will likely welcome this deviation as creative freedom. It remains the typical tightrope walk of major brands: taking familiar material, adapting it to their own assembly-line architecture, and then selling the deviation as a bold vision.

"Marvel's Wolverine" will most likely deliver exactly what you'd expect from a major Insomniac AAA title: a well-crafted action game without any major experiments. There's nothing wrong with that. The problem arises when a reliable, standard formula is turned into a culinary masterpiece through marketing. Anyone who can distinguish between PR smoke and mirrors and genuine game craftsmanship can avoid the artificial hype. A solid game remains a solid game—no matter how many adjectives you slap on it.

Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.