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Is Mass Effect 5 facing cancellation? Former EA manager warns after Saudi Arabian takeover

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Following EA's $55 billion acquisition, a former executive warns of the potential cancellation of Mass Effect. Interest payments threaten BioWare's single-player projects.

Mass Effect

According to former EA manager Emmanuel Rosier, the now completed $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF threatens the future of established single-player brands like Mass Effect.

According to Rosier, the core problem with the acquisition lies in the financing structure. The leveraged buyout leaves EA with approximately $20 billion in new debt and annual interest payments of approximately $1,8 billion. The demand for high returns is hitting a studio that has been struggling with BioWare for years.

For an investment consortium with a clear focus on maximum return on investment, hard numbers are what count. EA Sports FC and Madden reliably generate billions through microtransactions with minimal risk. A story-driven role-playing game like "Mass Effect 5," on the other hand, requires budgets in the hundreds of millions, years of development, and an uncertain return on investment.

Sale or hiring as a logical consequence

Rosier considers two scenarios likely: Either the new management pulls the plug on unprofitable single-player IPs, or it completely divests itself of development studios like BioWare, as Already discussed hereEA would thus shrink to a pure publisher for sports and live service titles.

Without any emotional connection between investors and the publisher's RPG roots, only the operating margin counts.

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"I think everything is still open at the moment," says Rosier. "I suspect that sports will continue to be a central focus for EA, particularly European football, as this sport plays a major role in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Numerous synergies arise in this regard. It's also reasonable to assume that they will further promote esports, given its popularity in Saudi Arabia and some other regions. The future of the second- or third-tier IPs in EA's portfolio is likely uncertain."

For gamers, this restructuring clearly signals a rejection of high-risk, large-scale projects. Those hoping for "Mass Effect 5" must prepare for years of delays, drastic monetization measures, or even the complete cancellation of the project. The pressure of interest payments is strictly allocating resources to cash cows.

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SOURCES:PCGamer
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