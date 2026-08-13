Massive discounts in the PlayStation Store: New "Ready, set, PlayStation!" promotion launched

Sony is launching its next big wave of discounts in the PlayStation Store, with thousands of titles on sale. We'll show you where the click-through rate is really worth it on PS4 and PS5 right now.

Sony is launching a new discount campaign, "Ready, set, PlayStation!", in the PlayStation Store. Over 4.500 items have been reduced in price.

Top-class and classics

Those looking for top-notch new releases can get the action epic "Black Myth: Wukong" for the first time at a significantly lower price of €48,99 (30 percent discount). "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" is also noticeably cheaper at €41,99, well below the RRP. Fighting game fans can grab "TEKKEN 8" for €23,99.

Those on a tight budget are also catered for. The horror drama "The Quarry" is available for €8,49 – a whopping 90 percent discount. And for those wanting to catch up on timeless classics, "Batman: Arkham Knight" is a steal at just €4,99.

The Quarries (PS4 & PS5) – €8,49 (90% discount)

(PS4 & PS5) – €8,49 (90% discount) Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) – €4,99 (75% discount)

(PS4) – €4,99 (75% discount) TEKKEN 8 (PS5) – €23,99 (40% discount)

(PS5) – €23,99 (40% discount) Black MythWukong (PS5) – €48,99 (30% discount)

(PS5) – €48,99 (30% discount) STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PS5) – €41,99 (30% discount)

(PS5) – €41,99 (30% discount) Assassin's Creed Origins (PS4) – €10,49 (85% discount)

(PS4) – €10,49 (85% discount) Overcooked! 2 (PS4) – €6,24 (75% discount)

(PS4) – €6,24 (75% discount) Battlefield 1 (PS4) – €5,99 (70% discount)

(PS4) – €5,99 (70% discount) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Daima Edition (PS4 & PS5) – €24,99 (50% discount)

(PS4 & PS5) – €24,99 (50% discount) Football Manager 26 Console (PS5) – €23,99 (60% discount)

Not every discount is a bargain. Many of the offers artificially inflate prices. Those only looking for the base game should pay close attention to avoid accidentally purchasing expensive deluxe packages.

The selection is huge, but you have to sift through countless DLCs to find the real price highlights. Titles like Black Myth: Wukong or The Quarry, however, definitely make the sale attractive for those looking to snag a bargain.