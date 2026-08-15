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Matt Groening teases Return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Matt Groening teased the return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run at D23. Could a remaster of the cult GTA game be on the horizon?

The Simpsons Hit And Run Remake

Groening lets slip something at the D23 – are we finally getting the comeback of the GTA classic in Simpsons guise?

Series creator Matt Groening dropped a bombshell at Disney's D23 panel: The Simpsons: Hit & Run is coming back. Somehow, somewhere, sometime.

Immediately after Groening's statement, showrunner Matt Selman chimed in, dryly adding, "...or maybe not." A classic case of celebrating too soon?

Hardly. When the creator of the yellow family himself speaks of a return of the original, the scene listens. Groening's wording strongly suggests a remaster or a remake. A true sequel seems unlikely at first glance.

The hype surrounding Hit & Run remains unbroken

The hype is no accident. The original from 2003 is simply iconic. Springfield as an open world, the gameplay is briskly reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto, plus the series' original humor.

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Fans have been waiting for a remake for over 20 years. Even the original developers were surprised three years ago at how long the IP had remained dormant. Selman's dampening remarks on the panel are therefore pure damage control. The PR department is probably still sweating.

This aligns with the subtle hints from March, when Selman himself dropped a "never say never." The signs are mounting. D'oh!

The word is out. A remaster of the PS2 classic is long overdue and would completely win over the community. Once the rights are sorted, there's really nothing standing in the way of a relaunch. Let's just hope Disney doesn't kill the project at the last minute.

Should EA or Disney release this as a pure 1:1 remaster, or do you want a true, modern remake with new technology?

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