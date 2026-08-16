The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Evo will be added to Gran Turismo 7 in 2026.

Mazda and Polyphony Digital will bring the new RX-Vision GT3 Evo to Gran Turismo 7 via a content update later in 2026. The refined Gr.3 race car will succeed the previous concept car in the eSport lineup of the racing simulation.

Long overdue upgrade for the Gr.3 class

Six years of service on digital asphalt is an eternity in sim racing. The previous RX-Vision GT3 Concept debuted in Gran Turismo Sport in 2020 and seamlessly transitioned into the Gran Turismo 7 lineup in 2022. Since then, the rotary-powered concept car has served as a permanent workhorse for Mazda's brand representation in the eSport championship.

The Evo version shown is intended to upgrade this lineup both technically and visually. While designer Ikuo Maeda, as usual, delivers plenty of marketing lyricism about the Kodo design philosophy in the teaser material, Polyphony Digital and Mazda are withholding concrete performance data at the unveiling in Tokyo.

Aerodynamics and eSport relevance

One thing is certain: an Evo package in the GT3 regulations typically addresses changes to aerodynamic balancing, cooling, and drivability at the limit. This is desperately needed. Against newer Group 3 platforms, the previous model noticeably lost grip in tight sections of the track.

The new car will be directly integrated into the Gran Turismo World Series regulations. Sim racers will thus have a revised alternative for the Balance of Performance (BoP) classes. Those who want to push the car to its limits on the virtual track should ideally use a force-feedback steering wheel instead of a gamepad. The car's elongated silhouette doesn't forgive imprecise inputs during weight transfers.

A necessary step towards model refinement in esports. Polyphony Digital is not delivering a completely new vehicle, but rather refining the balance of an established GT3 contender. Once the patch date is set, the RX-Vision GT3 Evo will have to prove on the test bench whether the aero adjustments also deliver measurable lap times.