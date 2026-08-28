Netflix sees huge surge in viewers: 35 percent more viewers due to GTA 6

Rockstar's exclusive reveal blows up streaming numbers. Sensor Tower analyses show a 50 percent increase in users for the premiere of the gameplay footage.

The deal between Rockstar Games and Netflix initially seemed to many gamers like a quick cash grab. Exclusive gameplay behind a streaming platform's paywall? That caused frustration in the community. The latest figures from Sensor Tower now paint a clearer picture of the evening: the plan worked perfectly.

During the unveiling, mobile usage in the US jumped by 35 percent compared to the previous hour. Compared to the previous twelve Thursdays, the app saw a 50 percent increase in users for the premiere. The surge in traffic temporarily increased by 125 percent – ​​and brought the streaming giant's servers to a complete standstill for a short time.

Who actually wins in this deal?

Cow $ 100 million Netflix reportedly shelled out a huge sum for the rights package. A gigantic amount. But certainly not a bad investment. For the streaming service, the deal means a significant influx of new customers and a positioning as an entertainment hub. Rockstar is raking in the money before the title even hits stores and reaching target audiences beyond the traditional platforms.

The gameplay shown is impressive. Over 600.000 animations, a completely new criminal profiling system, and detailed activities like endurance training set new standards. Nevertheless, the aftertaste is bitter. Gameplay reveals should be freely accessible on platforms like YouTube. Those without a subscription had to wait for hours or fear spoilers.

Both companies made the right financial decisions. The game looks incredibly good, the hype is absolutely justified. But the precedent has been set: Artificial exclusivity in gameplay premieres could set a precedent.

How do you see this development: Is the platform completely irrelevant to you for a gameplay debut, as long as the material is good – or do you fear that exclusive deals of this kind will soon become the norm?