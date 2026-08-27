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Mega-Patch 3.2 for Dragon's Dogma 2 delayed – but the wait is worth it.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Capcom has postponed the major update for Dragon's Dogma 2 until September. More skill slots, AI fixes, and a UI overhaul are on the way. All the details on the PS5 patch!

Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen

Capcom has slightly delayed the massive system patch for "Dragon's Dogma 2" until early September. However, the numerous gameplay improvements make the short wait immediately worthwhile.

The update for "Dragon's Dogma 2" will no longer be released at the end of August as planned. Capcom has postponed the release to September 1st or 2nd, depending on the time zone. A few days' delay is a bit annoying, but it doesn't really matter.

Because what Capcom delivers here deeply impacts the game mechanics. Above all, there are... two additional skill slots On the program. Previously, you were limited to exactly four active abilities. In the heat of battle, this often felt too restrictive. You constantly had to make choices and sacrifice valuable utility skills for pure damage. With six slots, the entire combat system is transformed. More variety. More dynamism. Finally, real freedom to experiment.

The developers are simultaneously working extensively on balancing all classes, as can be seen from the... Patch notes This can be seen from the skill expansion. The AI ​​also receives a noticeable overhaul. Both your own vassals and the enemies in the open world will act significantly smarter in the future. When companions coordinate attacks better and flank opponents more intelligently, every single exchange gains depth.

More save files and UI overhaul

In addition, there are tangible comfort features that many of us have been waiting for since the release. The number of Available save files will be upgraded.The interface gets a fresh look in several menus. Capcom is also adding new graphics options for console players. The patch notes are correspondingly extensive.

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The timing is no coincidence. The development team is deliberately polishing the base game to a high sheen before the Dark Arisen expansion launches on October 9th. The patch lays the foundation for the add-on to reach its full potential.

The minimal delay won't hurt anyone. Capcom is addressing precisely the criticisms that have held back the gameplay since launch. Two additional skills and smarter minions fundamentally change the feel of the game. This isn't a half-baked fix, but a genuine upgrade.

Which two skills will your favorite class immediately gain additional access to their skill bar starting in September?

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