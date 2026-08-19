More space for mod lists: This is what the new Fallout 4 update brings.

Bethesda has made the right adjustments for modders, increasing the BA2 archive limit in "Fallout 4" to a whopping 1024. This is a welcome performance update that minimizes crashes and gives console players noticeably more freedom.

The BA2 archive limit in "Fallout 4" has been drastically increased to 1024 archives with the new update released on August 18th. Previously, the limit was 256. This is a real boon for anyone who fills the wasteland to the brim with mods. Those who modded extensively used to inevitably experience crashes when starting the game. That's no longer an issue.

Free rein for modders and consoles

This move is aimed squarely at the community. In addition to raising the archive limit, Bethesda is increasing the upload limit for creations on Xbox to a whopping 2 GB. On PlayStation, support for compressed archives via the Creation Kit is finally being introduced.

Archives are now supported on PlayStation. New file formats (.nif, .dds, .bink, .cdx, .csg, .wav and .fuz (with embedded .wav file)) for PlayStation creations.

Bink files can now be added to Creation uploads via a browser for additional files.

Added support for localization export.

Creations up to 2 GB in size can now be uploaded to the Xbox.

The "Search and Replace" function has been adapted to Starfield and extended to include the "Select shape in object window" and "Open shape editor" buttons.

Bethesda is aligning the tools with the "Starfield" standard. That's a good thing. It will make mod creation more consistent.

Small fixes, big impact

Annoying bugs are being discovered under the hood. Steam Deck players are familiar with the problem: opening the virtual keyboard would cause the game to crash. Fixed. Annoying crashes caused by faulty audio streaming and connection interruptions in the Microsoft Store are also a thing of the past.

These are inconspicuous lines in the Patch notesBut they determine whether a session runs smoothly after two hours or ends in frustration.

A rock-solid update without any marketing gimmicks. Bethesda delivers exactly what the modding community needs after the chaotic patches of the past: stability and higher limits. Not a groundbreaking content package, but an extremely strong foundation for the next few years in the wasteland.

Which mod collection has pushed your limits so far – and have you ever crashed due to the 256 limit?