Mercenaries in Resident Evil Requiem: Dataminers find clues to fan favorites

Dataminers have discovered unused music tracks in the game files of "Resident Evil Requiem," strongly suggesting the imminent implementation of the popular "The Mercenaries" mode.

A dataminer (MasyaSYRKOV) has unearthed several audio tracks that are not used in the current main game. One track in particular stands out, underscored by the prominent ticking of a clock – for years the acoustic trademark of the Mercenaries mode, in which players must eliminate hordes of enemies under time pressure.

Another track sounds like a remix of the classic save room theme from Resident Evil 2, which could perfectly serve as intro music for Leon S. Kennedy.

Why this would be the salvation for long-term fun

"Resident Evil RequiemWhile the game delivers atmospherically and technically, criticism of its length is growing louder within the community. Those who have found the collectibles and completed their first speedrun currently find little reason for a re-run.

Comparison to the RE4 remake: Mercenaries was also missing at launch and was only added later as a free update. Capcom is apparently following an established pattern to keep player numbers stable after the release phase.

Mercenaries was also missing at launch and was only added later as a free update. Capcom is apparently following an established pattern to keep player numbers stable after the release phase. Confirmed “Bonus Mode”: Capcom had previously vaguely announced a free bonus mode alongside the paid DLC. The sound files now make "The Mercenaries" the most likely candidate.

I was digging through Resident Evil Requiem files and found something that could be related to future extra mode / Mercenaries

Here's some of the tracks I found#Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/Wy69G2uK7X — SYRKOV (@MasyaSYRKOV) April 17, 2026

The Mercenaries mode has become essential for the franchise because it liberates the precise gunplay from the constraints of the survival horror campaign. In "Resident Evil Requiem," this would mean we can finally fully exploit the new movement options and counter-attack mechanics in a high-score chase. The ticking of the clock in the leaked Track 4 is almost a confirmation for series veterans; Capcom rarely repurposes this sound design.

That Mercenaries is coming is practically certain after these discoveries. It's the most cost-effective way for Capcom to reuse assets and keep fans engaged. Don't expect a complete reinvention, though—it will likely be the solid, time-based score-chasing game we know, just with a new technical makeover. Requiem.

Do you think the Mercenaries mode in Requiem will become too easy due to the new movement, or should Capcom massively increase the difficulty?