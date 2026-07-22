Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2: MGS 4 and Peace Walker in 4K at 60 fps

Konami has released the performance data for "The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2". PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC run "Metal Gear Solid 4" and "Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker" in native 4K at a stable 60 frames per second, while the original Nintendo Switch remains limited to 30 fps.

Konami delivers performance on current systems that is appropriate for the age of the source material. "Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" runs at a full 3840 × 2160 pixels at 60 fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. What was a technically inconsistent affair on the PS3 in 2008, with drops below 30 fps, now receives the necessary raw power.

The Nintendo Switch 2 runs "Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" at 1440p and 60 fps when docked. In handheld mode, the resolution drops to 1080p at 60 fps. Konami has also integrated adjustable display modes on the Switch 2, ranging from "Adjusted" to "Original." Handheld mode is fixed to the "Original" setting.

The oddity on the old Switch hardware

The technical gap between hardware generations is particularly evident in "Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker". Originally released in 2010 for the PlayStation Portable, the game also achieves 4K resolution at 60 fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. On the Switch 2, the title runs at 1080p and 60 fps, both in docked and handheld modes.

The original Switch, in contrast, is limited to 1080p and 30 fps when docked and 720p and 30 fps in handheld mode. That's hardly what you'd call technical superiority. As a reminder, the HD edition of Peace Walker already ran at 60 frames per second on the Xbox 360 back in 2011. Why Konami didn't trust the original Switch to deliver 60 fps in a PSP port 15 years later remains an illogical optimization decision.

Upscaling for hand-drawn cutscenes

Konami has integrated various resolution and upscaling options for "Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker." The characteristic, hand-drawn comic-style cutscenes have been reworked using a "High Resolution" mode. In the first demos, the footage appears significantly sharper and loses the blurriness of the original PSP textures.

The focus of this collection is clearly on liberating "Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" from its PS3-style prison architecture. However, "Metal Gear Peace Walker" benefits structurally more from the port. The mission design of the PSP era is a perfect fit for modern handhelds, provided the hardware delivers the necessary frames per second.

The performance on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC is excellent. 4K60 is the expected standard for titles of this generation, and it's delivered here. Switch 2 owners get a decent compromise between a high frame rate and clean scaling. Those still playing on the original Switch will once again pay the price for outdated hardware architecture and have to put up with a choppy 30 fps in this PSP-style game.