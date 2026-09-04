Metro 2039: 60 FPS with ray tracing on PS5 & Xbox Series X

Metro 2039 will be released on February 4, 2027 and will run on PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X in performance mode at 60 frames per second with active ray tracing lighting.

Developer 4A Games uses For the console versions of "Metro 2039," an optimized iteration of the in-house 4A Engine was used. Instead of blocking ray tracing as an exclusive feature for 30-FPS quality modes, as in previous console generations, the studio integrated ray-based lighting calculations directly into the Target frame rate of 60 FPS.

This applies to the regular PS5, the PS5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X. Specific details regarding additional graphics modes and the system requirements for the PC version will follow in the coming months.

Technological leap despite difficult development conditions

The technical implementation is a significant step for the studio. The ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine forced a complete reworking of the original plot during production.

The team completely scrapped the initial script and replaced it with a darker scenario. Nevertheless, 4A Games continues to expand the engine infrastructure. In addition to lighting technology, the studio is adding real-time weapon modifications and new interaction mechanics to the gameplay. Players can, for example, use a blowtorch to cut through barricades and open up alternative paths through the game world.

Hardware scaling in the console segment

4A Games' ability to achieve 60 FPS with ray tracing on standard hardware requires aggressive use of reconstruction technologies and appropriately filtered reflections. The PS5 Pro, with its additional compute units and dedicated hardware for AI upscaling, should be able to maintain higher internal target resolutions. We'll have to wait and see.

4A Games delivers the technical standard that mid-range hardware will need to meet in 2027. The performance mode, at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled, forces clear compromises in native rendering resolution and the level of detail in the ray tracing effects.