Latest

Metro 2039: 60 FPS with ray tracing on PS5 & Xbox Series X

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
1 comment

Metro 2039 will be released on February 4, 2027. 4A Games confirms 60 FPS with ray tracing in performance mode for PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X.

Metro 2039 Key Art

Metro 2039 will be released on February 4, 2027 and will run on PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X in performance mode at 60 frames per second with active ray tracing lighting.

Developer 4A Games uses For the console versions of "Metro 2039," an optimized iteration of the in-house 4A Engine was used. Instead of blocking ray tracing as an exclusive feature for 30-FPS quality modes, as in previous console generations, the studio integrated ray-based lighting calculations directly into the Target frame rate of 60 FPS.

This applies to the regular PS5, the PS5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X. Specific details regarding additional graphics modes and the system requirements for the PC version will follow in the coming months.

Technological leap despite difficult development conditions

The technical implementation is a significant step for the studio. The ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine forced a complete reworking of the original plot during production.

The team completely scrapped the initial script and replaced it with a darker scenario. Nevertheless, 4A Games continues to expand the engine infrastructure. In addition to lighting technology, the studio is adding real-time weapon modifications and new interaction mechanics to the gameplay. Players can, for example, use a blowtorch to cut through barricades and open up alternative paths through the game world.

More Read

Metro 2039 Key Art
Metro 2039: Gameplay trailer reveals release date
Metro 2039 Key Art
Metro 2039: Gameplay trailer shows Hunter's dark Novoreich
Metro 2039 Collector's Edition
Metro 2039: Collector's Edition includes a wearable Spartan helmet

Hardware scaling in the console segment

4A Games' ability to achieve 60 FPS with ray tracing on standard hardware requires aggressive use of reconstruction technologies and appropriately filtered reflections. The PS5 Pro, with its additional compute units and dedicated hardware for AI upscaling, should be able to maintain higher internal target resolutions. We'll have to wait and see.

4A Games delivers the technical standard that mid-range hardware will need to meet in 2027. The performance mode, at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled, forces clear compromises in native rendering resolution and the level of detail in the ray tracing effects.

Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
N7Dan
4. September 2026 18: 20

Hopefully, this will land on the PS5 Pro with PSSR support 💯

When it comes to technical optimization on consoles, nothing from the last generations comes close to Sony's current machine, and that is a proven fact.

4A Games already knows how to present top-class audiovisual content, so I'm all the more curious to see how the new Metro will deliver.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword impressively demonstrates how to do it right on the Pro; you won't find anything technically more sophisticated on the current generation.

0
Reply

The Trends

GTA 6 DualSense: Sony presents special edition in neon design

Sony announces a limited edition DualSense controller for GTA 6. All…

12 comments

Naughty Dog confirms work on new "The Last of Us" projects

Naughty Dog is working on new The Last of Us projects. Neil Druckmann…

8 comments

Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital announces two-part Spec IV update

Gran Turismo 7 will receive the Spec IV update in two parts. Polyphony…

No comments

You Might Also Like