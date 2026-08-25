Metro 2039: Collector's Edition includes a wearable Spartan helmet

4A Games is bringing a real highlight for fans to Cologne with the Collector's Edition of "Metro 2039". The battered Spartan helmet of the new protagonist "The Wanderer" is included in the package as a wearable, life-size model.

The Release of Metro 2039 Although it's not scheduled until February 2027, publisher Deep Silver is already using Gamescom this week for its full anticipation program.

At the heart of the announcements is a collector's item cast directly from the game's 3D model: a fully wearable Spartan helmet. Complete with visor, battle damage, and integrated breathing mask. Not a cheap plastic toy for display, but a solid piece of Metro atmosphere.

First time on display at gamescom

At the trade fair, the developer is showing the Collector's Edition to the public for the first time. Gameplay-wise, the creators send us back to the irradiated tunnels of Moscow. As a Wanderer, we fight against the rule of Hunter. This is exactly the dark tone the community has been wanting to see for years.

Collector's editions in recent years have often tended to deliver low-quality plastic junk at exorbitant prices. The Spartan helmet is a direct response to this. It utilizes the iconic look of the series and makes it tangible. If the final product quality is up to par, the box will be a guaranteed hit. Anyone wanting to secure a copy will have to act fast. Pre-orders start later this year, and the number of units will remain strictly limited.

Atmospherically, 4A Games has hit the mark with this announcement. A realistic, wearable helmet far surpasses dust-collecting figurines. Whether the price reflects the quality offered will become clear when pre-orders begin. Interested parties can... with this link Sign in.

Wearable helmet or dusty plastic figure for the shelf: What kind of merchandise from Collector's Editions still appeals to you today?