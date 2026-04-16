Metro 2039: First Look from 19 pm – The moment of truth in the livestream

The Xbox First Look for "Metro 2039" is coming soon. After Dmitry Glukhovsky's gloomy promises and the story leak surrounding the "Novo Empire," the first trailer now has to prove whether 4A Games can live up to the high expectations.

At 19:00 PM German time, we'll find out how the next chapter of the Metro saga plays out. The show will be broadcast exclusively on the Xbox YouTube channel. It's the first official opportunity to see the game's graphical splendor and the new, oppressive atmosphere in action.

After the leak, the main question is: What does the "Novo Empire" look like under Hunter? We need gameplay footage that shows whether the return to the tunnels truly recaptures the claustrophobic intensity of the first games. If 4A Games shows actual in-engine footage today, we'll know if...Metro 2039“The technical and narrative board will be what we were promised.”